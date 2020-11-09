Samsung's affordable Galaxy A51 5G is even cheaper than usual unlocked
The Galaxy A71 5G, which is normally available for the same $600 price that the S20 FE 5G has fetched essentially every day since going official back in September, predictably costs 100 bucks less than usual right now. This is actually not a new deal, coming and going a number of times after the Galaxy S20 FE saw daylight. Furthermore, Amazon Prime members got a much heftier discount for a limited time a few weeks ago, so if you're willing to wait, there's a good chance the current deal will be improved for everyone on Black Friday.
The Galaxy A51 5G, meanwhile, is unlikely to score a deeper price cut than the one available today anytime soon, so if you're looking for a 5G-capable bargain this holiday season, you might want to pull the trigger and beat the rush. The 6.5-inch handset can be had for $100 less than its regular price of $499.99 in a single 128GB storage variant and black paint job.
That equates to a very cool 20 percent discount, bringing the reasonably powerful and unquestionably stylish smartphone on par with the likes of Verizon's TCL 10 5G UW and the T-Mobile-exclusive REVVL 5G. If you're thinking of activating Samsung's Galaxy A51 5G on Verizon, though, you should keep in mind that the carrier's "nationwide" low-band 5G signal is supported (alongside 4G LTE speeds, of course), but the same unfortunately cannot be said about the blazing fast mmWave-based 5G Ultra Wideband network.
Otherwise, this is a pretty dreamy device for its newly reduced price, featuring everything from a sharp Super AMOLED display with a modern centered hole punch to a more than respectable 6 gigs of RAM, decent Exynos 980 SoC, hefty 4,500mAh battery, quad rear-facing camera system including a primary 48MP imaging sensor, and a 32MP selfie shooter.
Before making your final purchase decision, you may also want to consider the 4G LTE-only Galaxy A51, which currently goes for $75 less than its $399.99 list price with a slightly slower Exynos 9611 processor on deck, as well as a 4GB memory count and 4,000mAh battery capacity. Everything else is the same, mind you, and given the messy state of the nation's 5G landscape, this version of the A51 definitely deserves your consideration.