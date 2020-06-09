Amazon's killer new deal helps the Samsung Galaxy A51 crush its mid-range competition





Obviously, the main reason for that is the excellent quality/price ratio of a 6.5-inch handset with a beautiful Infinity-O Super AMOLED display in tow that normally costs $399.99 free of carrier strings, obligations, and other special requirements. Believe it or not, though, you can purchase the official US unlocked variant of the A51 in a single black hue at an even lower price right now as part of a killer one-day-only Amazon deal.



This slashes $110.99 off the aforementioned $399.99 MSRP, narrowly beating This slashes $110.99 off the aforementioned $399.99 MSRP, narrowly beating the e-commerce giant's previous special offer , which actually lasted a little longer, nonetheless expiring almost two weeks ago. Keep in mind that you can activate the deeply discounted mid-ranger on your US wireless service provider of choice, be it AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, or Sprint, but naturally, you won't get 5G support at this excellent new price.









As such, bargain hunters may want to hurry and pick up what is now an unquestionably more compelling value proposition than Apple's $400 iPhone SE (2020) . We're talking about a significantly cheaper, larger, and prettier device here with a hefty 4,000mAh battery under the hood, as well as a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space, 4 gigs of memory, and an... unimpressive Exynos 9611 processor.





Galaxy A51. The quadruple rear-facing camera system is also not as great as it sounds, but all in all, there's certainly a lot to love about a sub-$300 unlocked Samsung



