Amazon's killer new deal helps the Samsung Galaxy A51 crush its mid-range competition

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 09, 2020, 7:11 AM
This may sound surprising for people that still think the mobile tech world revolves around ultra-high-end devices, but the mid-end Samsung Galaxy A51 seems to be more popular than all three members of the company's Galaxy S20 family, according to multiple recent reports conducted by reputable market research firms.

Obviously, the main reason for that is the excellent quality/price ratio of a 6.5-inch handset with a beautiful Infinity-O Super AMOLED display in tow that normally costs $399.99 free of carrier strings, obligations, and other special requirements. Believe it or not, though, you can purchase the official US unlocked variant of the A51 in a single black hue at an even lower price right now as part of a killer one-day-only Amazon deal.

This slashes $110.99 off the aforementioned $399.99 MSRP, narrowly beating the e-commerce giant's previous special offer, which actually lasted a little longer, nonetheless expiring almost two weeks ago. Keep in mind that you can activate the deeply discounted mid-ranger on your US wireless service provider of choice, be it AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, or Sprint, but naturally, you won't get 5G support at this excellent new price.

A 5G-enabled Galaxy A51 derivation is planned for an official US release "later in the summer", mind you, although we obviously don't expect that to hit a price point anywhere in the $400 ballpark or drop close to that mark anytime soon.

As such, bargain hunters may want to hurry and pick up what is now an unquestionably more compelling value proposition than Apple's $400 iPhone SE (2020). We're talking about a significantly cheaper, larger, and prettier device here with a hefty 4,000mAh battery under the hood, as well as a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space, 4 gigs of memory, and an... unimpressive Exynos 9611 processor. 

The quadruple rear-facing camera system is also not as great as it sounds, but all in all, there's certainly a lot to love about a sub-$300 unlocked Samsung Galaxy A51.

Related phones

Galaxy A51
Samsung Galaxy A51 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

5.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$400 Samsung Galaxy A51 on
$281 Samsung Galaxy A51 on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9611, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

