Amazon's killer new deal helps the Samsung Galaxy A51 crush its mid-range competition
This slashes $110.99 off the aforementioned $399.99 MSRP, narrowly beating the e-commerce giant's previous special offer, which actually lasted a little longer, nonetheless expiring almost two weeks ago. Keep in mind that you can activate the deeply discounted mid-ranger on your US wireless service provider of choice, be it AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, or Sprint, but naturally, you won't get 5G support at this excellent new price.
A 5G-enabled Galaxy A51 derivation is planned for an official US release "later in the summer", mind you, although we obviously don't expect that to hit a price point anywhere in the $400 ballpark or drop close to that mark anytime soon.
As such, bargain hunters may want to hurry and pick up what is now an unquestionably more compelling value proposition than Apple's $400 iPhone SE (2020). We're talking about a significantly cheaper, larger, and prettier device here with a hefty 4,000mAh battery under the hood, as well as a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space, 4 gigs of memory, and an... unimpressive Exynos 9611 processor.
The quadruple rear-facing camera system is also not as great as it sounds, but all in all, there's certainly a lot to love about a sub-$300 unlocked Samsung Galaxy A51.