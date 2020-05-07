Samsung Galaxy A51 starts getting the April 2020 security update with One UI 2.1

Settings

Software update







The Galaxy A51 was made available unlocked in the US earlier this month for a recommended price of $399. It features a sharp, large 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display at a 2400 x 1080 resolution, minimal bezels and a 32MP selfie camera. It also has an in-screen fingerprint sensor, a headphone jack, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh fast charging battery, making it a solid competitor in the mid-range market.



At this time, Samsung also gives a pair of free Galaxy Buds with the Galaxy A51, along with two free months of YouTube Premium.

So far, among the countries where the update was rolled out are Russia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, with more to follow as the month progresses. Galaxy users can check if there's a pending update available for their smartphone by going to theapp and tapping