Samsung Galaxy A51 starts getting the April 2020 security update with One UI 2.1

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
May 07, 2020, 2:39 AM
Samsung Galaxy A51 starts getting the April 2020 security update with One UI 2.1
In some regions, Samsung's mid-ranger Galaxy A51 is now receiving the April 2020 security patch along with One UI 2.1. Samsung began rolling the update on May 5th, and according to SamMobile it is a large one, slightly over 1.26 GB in size.

With great size come great features though, as the Galaxy A51 is getting AR Emoji, Music Share, an improved Gallery app and an updated Samsung Keyboard. But perhaps most importantly, an exploit that was available on all Samsung smartphones since 2014 has also been patched in this update.

As a mid-range smartphone, the A51 also misses certain features which the flagships received with One UI 2.1, such as Pro Mode for its camera app, the My Filters option for creating custom photo filters, and Single Take.

So far, among the countries where the update was rolled out are Russia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, with more to follow as the month progresses. Galaxy users can check if there's a pending update available for their smartphone by going to the Settings app and tapping Software update.


Get the unlocked Galaxy A51 (with free Galaxy Buds) from Samsung


 
The Galaxy A51 was made available unlocked in the US earlier this month for a recommended price of $399. It features a sharp, large 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display at a 2400 x 1080 resolution, minimal bezels and a 32MP selfie camera. It also has an in-screen fingerprint sensor, a headphone jack, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh fast charging battery, making it a solid competitor in the mid-range market.

At this time, Samsung also gives a pair of free Galaxy Buds with the Galaxy A51, along with two free months of YouTube Premium.

Related phones

Galaxy A51
Samsung Galaxy A51 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

5.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$304 Samsung Galaxy A51 on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9611, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy A51 5G
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 980, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

