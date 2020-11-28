The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW can be yours for free this Black Friday (no trade-in needed)

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 28, 2020, 3:37 PM
Even though it's Saturday, there are still a lot of great Black Friday phone deals to choose from if you're on a tight budget this holiday season, some of which appear to have kicked off with little to no fanfare earlier today in anticipation of Cyber Monday.

The already lengthy list of top Verizon Black Friday 2020 offers, for instance, has been expanded to include not one but two excellent mid-range Android handsets available for free with (almost) no strings attached. We're talking no mandatory device trade-in or number port-in, although you obviously need to open a new line of service to score a complimentary Google Pixel 4a or Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW from the nation's largest mobile network operator.

As the name suggests, the latter phone is fully compatible with Big Red's blazing fast 5G Ultra Wideband network in addition to naturally being able to tap into the carrier's considerably slower "nationwide" 5G signal as well. That's not the only thing that sets the Galaxy A51 5G UW apart from the 4G LTE-limited Pixel 4a, mind you, with Samsung's mid-end 6.5-inch trooper also packing a significantly more powerful Snapdragon 765 processor.

Then there's the obvious screen size advantage and a battery capacity edge that's likely to translate into a modest real-life endurance gain on a single charge when taking, well, the larger display and 5G support into consideration. Meanwhile, the no less than four cameras found on the back of the Galaxy A51 5G UW may not be enough to rival the photography skills of the single 12MP rear-facing shooter on the Google Pixel 4a.

Still, this is undoubtedly a phenomenal device to get this holiday season at $0 after monthly bill credits totaling a whopping $550 with new line activation on an "eligible Unlimited plan" for a presumably limited time. Even better, Big Red will also throw in a free 1-year PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscription, as well as $50 Verizon Dollars if you don't have a problem opening a new Verizon Visa Card account.

