The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW can be yours for free this Black Friday (no trade-in needed)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.













Then there's the obvious screen size advantage and a battery capacity edge that's likely to translate into a modest real-life endurance gain on a single charge when taking, well, the larger display and 5G support into consideration. Meanwhile, the no less than four cameras found on the back of the Galaxy A51 5G UW may not be enough to rival the photography skills of the single 12MP rear-facing shooter on the Google Pixel 4a.





Still, this is undoubtedly a phenomenal device to get this holiday season at $0 after monthly bill credits totaling a whopping $550 with new line activation on an "eligible Unlimited plan" for a presumably limited time. Even better, Big Red will also throw in a free 1-year PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscription, as well as $50 Verizon Dollars if you don't have a problem opening a new Verizon Visa Card account.

Even though it's Saturday, there are still a lot of great Black Friday phone deals to choose from if you're on a tight budget this holiday season, some of which appear to have kicked off with little to no fanfare earlier today in anticipation of Cyber Monday.