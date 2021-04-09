Samsung's latest US Android 11 update is not that impressive for a change
The carrier's very own 4G LTE-only Samsung Galaxy A51 is finally in a position to leave Android 10 behind as of April 8, but before getting too excited, Verizon subscribers in possession of this particular 6.5-inch handset may want to know they'll have to settle for One UI 3.0 goodies for the time being.
Internationally released at the very end of 2019 and expanded to a number of US carriers during the first half of 2020, the Galaxy A51 is naturally no longer among the best Samsung phones money can buy right now.
But in the absence of a Galaxy A52 model (with or without 5G support), cash-strapped Verizon customers may still want to consider purchasing the A51... if they can find it.
Currently available for in-store pickup only, the hugely popular mid-ranger is receiving relatively new March 2021 security patches in addition to enhanced privacy controls, fresh ways to customize your UI, neat conversation bubbles, and many other Android 11 tweaks and improvements.