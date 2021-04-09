Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Verizon Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung's latest US Android 11 update is not that impressive for a change

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 09, 2021, 9:10 AM
Samsung's latest US Android 11 update is not that impressive for a change
While Samsung has joined forces with the top US wireless service providers on several impressively fast Android 11 rollouts in the last few months, the sheer number of Galaxy devices released on Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T since 2019 made it virtually impossible for each and every model to be brought up to date already.

Big Red, for instance, managed to kick off its official over-the-air Android 11 delivery for the Galaxy A51 5G UW variant all the way back in February... while keeping owners of the "regular" edition waiting until this week.

The carrier's very own 4G LTE-only Samsung Galaxy A51 is finally in a position to leave Android 10 behind as of April 8, but before getting too excited, Verizon subscribers in possession of this particular 6.5-inch handset may want to know they'll have to settle for One UI 3.0 goodies for the time being.

That's a pretty bizarre choice on Big Red's part given that the mobile network operator promoted the aforementioned A51 5G UW to version 3.1 of Samsung's proprietary user interface a couple of weeks ago. But it's obviously better than nothing, and besides, if history is any indication, the One UI 3.1 upgrade should be right around the corner for the Galaxy A51 4G as well.

Internationally released at the very end of 2019 and expanded to a number of US carriers during the first half of 2020, the Galaxy A51 is naturally no longer among the best Samsung phones money can buy right now.

But in the absence of a Galaxy A52 model (with or without 5G support), cash-strapped Verizon customers may still want to consider purchasing the A51... if they can find it. 

Currently available for in-store pickup only, the hugely popular mid-ranger is receiving relatively new March 2021 security patches in addition to enhanced privacy controls, fresh ways to customize your UI, neat conversation bubbles, and many other Android 11 tweaks and improvements.

Related phones

Galaxy A51
Samsung Galaxy A51 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

7.0

User Score:

7.7
Deal Special Amazon $400 Special Verizon $400 Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9611 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung's iTest app turns your iPhone into a Galaxy with Android teaser
Popular stories
Nokia's biggest phone launch introduces 6 new phones, built to last
Popular stories
Huawei Mate X2 review: a foldable masterpiece... at a price
Popular stories
Your iPhone can now be used to find lost third-party products

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google deleted this Android app from the Play Store; you still need to delete it from your phone
Popular stories
Apple hints at imminent release of iOS 14.5 and possibly a 5G iPad Pro (2021)
Popular stories
Dummy model of 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals new notch design (VIDEO)
Popular stories
Sony could once again beat Apple to the punch with these upgraded AirPods Pro rivals
Popular stories
Nine out of ten iPhone users have this installed on their phones
Popular stories
Google I/O 2021 is official, Android 12 and Pixel 5a event to be streamed live and free for all

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless