Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

Best Buy is clearing its Samsung Galaxy A35 5G inventory with a magnificent $100 discount

You probably don't have a lot of time to get one of Samsung's best mid-range Android phones at a pretty much unbeatable price.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Deals Galaxy A Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
Released more than a year ago in the US, the Galaxy A35 is obviously no longer the best budget 5G phone around. But at the right price, the 6.6-inch mid-ranger should still be considered by cash-strapped Samsung fans in particular and Android enthusiasts in general, especially with the newer and not-that-much-better Galaxy A36 5G costing $399.99 and being pretty hard to come by at a significant discount.

Also priced at $399.99 back in the day, the Galaxy A35 5G currently goes for only $299.99 at Best Buy. Now, a $100 markdown may not seem earth-shattering for a 15-month-old or so handset with mid-end specifications, but as far as I can tell, bargain hunters in love with Samsung gear have never been able to save more money sans jumping through hoops.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

$299 99
$399 99
$100 off (25%)
Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Lilac Color
Buy at BestBuy

Naturally, this Black Friday-grade deal comes with no strings attached and no special requirements as well, and following Samsung's official Galaxy A35 5G discontinuation in the US, it's unlikely to last long. Best Buy makes that abundantly clear by labeling the promotion as a "clearance" affair, and the $100 discount is exclusively available on a love-it-or-hate-it "Awesome Lilac" colorway.

The "Awesome Navy" model, mind you, is only marked down by 40 bucks to $359.99, which is not really a great price. $299.99, on the other hand, is pretty amazing when you consider the gorgeous Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology, not-too-shabby 50 + 8 + 5MP triple rear-facing camera setup, 5,000mAh battery, IP67 water and dust resistance, and above all, Samsung's stellar software support.

Yes, the 5G-enabled Galaxy A35 runs Android 15 with proprietary One UI 7 goodies sprinkled on top while being guaranteed to receive at least another three major OS updates in the next three years. Now that's something no other $300 Android phones available stateside can offer, and yes, that obviously includes the likes of Motorola's Moto G Power (2025) and Edge (2024), which you may consider to be superior to the Galaxy A35 5G from a hardware perspective.

Our Samsung Galaxy A35 5G review, in case you're wondering, is likely to confirm some of your fears regarding chipset performance and overall system speed... while at the same time painting this bad boy a surprisingly positive picture as far as camera performance, battery life, screen quality, and sound quality are concerned. In short, the strong points clearly outweigh the weaknesses here, especially at an unbeatable price of $299.99.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 1

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
New Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 renders show off Samsung’s much thinner side profile
New Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 renders show off Samsung’s much thinner side profile
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sold me on foldables before the foldable iPhone could
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sold me on foldables before the foldable iPhone could
The Pixel 10’s “downgraded” camera might actually be genius
The Pixel 10’s “downgraded” camera might actually be genius

Latest News

Samsung’s big update for smartwatches is now rolling out to some models
Samsung’s big update for smartwatches is now rolling out to some models
A security update fixed battery life? Some Galaxy S24 and Fold 5 users think so
A security update fixed battery life? Some Galaxy S24 and Fold 5 users think so
Best Buy is now selling Samsung's breathtaking Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at $500 off with no strings
Best Buy is now selling Samsung's breathtaking Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at $500 off with no strings
AT&T investors have less than two weeks to keep their lawsuit against the company alive
AT&T investors have less than two weeks to keep their lawsuit against the company alive
iPhone 17 Pro redesign rumors heat up – could Apple move its logo for the first time in years?
iPhone 17 Pro redesign rumors heat up – could Apple move its logo for the first time in years?
The hot new Motorola Edge (2025) is getting more and more attractive at lower and lower prices
The hot new Motorola Edge (2025) is getting more and more attractive at lower and lower prices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless