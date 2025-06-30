Best Buy is clearing its Samsung Galaxy A35 5G inventory with a magnificent $100 discount
You probably don't have a lot of time to get one of Samsung's best mid-range Android phones at a pretty much unbeatable price.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Released more than a year ago in the US, the Galaxy A35 is obviously no longer the best budget 5G phone around. But at the right price, the 6.6-inch mid-ranger should still be considered by cash-strapped Samsung fans in particular and Android enthusiasts in general, especially with the newer and not-that-much-better Galaxy A36 5G costing $399.99 and being pretty hard to come by at a significant discount.
Also priced at $399.99 back in the day, the Galaxy A35 5G currently goes for only $299.99 at Best Buy. Now, a $100 markdown may not seem earth-shattering for a 15-month-old or so handset with mid-end specifications, but as far as I can tell, bargain hunters in love with Samsung gear have never been able to save more money sans jumping through hoops.
Naturally, this Black Friday-grade deal comes with no strings attached and no special requirements as well, and following Samsung's official Galaxy A35 5G discontinuation in the US, it's unlikely to last long. Best Buy makes that abundantly clear by labeling the promotion as a "clearance" affair, and the $100 discount is exclusively available on a love-it-or-hate-it "Awesome Lilac" colorway.
The "Awesome Navy" model, mind you, is only marked down by 40 bucks to $359.99, which is not really a great price. $299.99, on the other hand, is pretty amazing when you consider the gorgeous Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology, not-too-shabby 50 + 8 + 5MP triple rear-facing camera setup, 5,000mAh battery, IP67 water and dust resistance, and above all, Samsung's stellar software support.
Yes, the 5G-enabled Galaxy A35 runs Android 15 with proprietary One UI 7 goodies sprinkled on top while being guaranteed to receive at least another three major OS updates in the next three years. Now that's something no other $300 Android phones available stateside can offer, and yes, that obviously includes the likes of Motorola's Moto G Power (2025) and Edge (2024), which you may consider to be superior to the Galaxy A35 5G from a hardware perspective.
Our Samsung Galaxy A35 5G review, in case you're wondering, is likely to confirm some of your fears regarding chipset performance and overall system speed... while at the same time painting this bad boy a surprisingly positive picture as far as camera performance, battery life, screen quality, and sound quality are concerned. In short, the strong points clearly outweigh the weaknesses here, especially at an unbeatable price of $299.99.
