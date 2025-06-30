Best Buy is clearing its Samsung Galaxy A35 5G inventory with a magnificent $100 discount





Also priced at $399.99 back in the day, the Galaxy A35 5G currently goes for only $299.99 at Best Buy. Now, a $100 markdown may not seem earth-shattering for a 15-month-old or so handset with mid-end specifications, but as far as I can tell, bargain hunters in love with Samsung gear have never been able to save more money sans jumping through hoops.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G $299 99 $399 99 $100 off (25%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Lilac Color Buy at BestBuy





Naturally, this Black Friday-grade deal comes with no strings attached and no special requirements as well, and following Samsung's official Galaxy A35 5G discontinuation in the US, it's unlikely to last long. Best Buy makes that abundantly clear by labeling the promotion as a "clearance" affair, and the $100 discount is exclusively available on a love-it-or-hate-it "Awesome Lilac" colorway.

The "Awesome Navy" model, mind you, is only marked down by 40 bucks to $359.99, which is not really a great price. $299.99, on the other hand, is pretty amazing when you consider the gorgeous Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology, not-too-shabby 50 + 8 + 5MP triple rear-facing camera setup, 5,000mAh battery, IP67 water and dust resistance, and above all, Samsung's stellar software support.









Our Samsung Galaxy A35 5G review , in case you're wondering, is likely to confirm some of your fears regarding chipset performance and overall system speed... while at the same time painting this bad boy a surprisingly positive picture as far as camera performance, battery life, screen quality, and sound quality are concerned. In short, the strong points clearly outweigh the weaknesses here, especially at an unbeatable price of $299.99.

