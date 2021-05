AT&T picks up Samsung's affordable Galaxy A32 5G with a cool launch discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Unfortunately, not all of the best budget 5G phones available today can be purchased from all of the major US wireless service providers, although for what it's worth, AT&T is now bringing Samsung 's Galaxy A32 5G one step closer to ubiquity.





anyone ) could upgrade from any device (literally any device) for free. Internationally released back in January, the ultra-affordable 6.5-inch smartphone expanded to T-Mobile and US Cellular last month, receiving a lot of attention at the former "Un-carrier" as anyone (literally





While Ma Bell is not quite as generous as Magenta (at least for the time being), those sticking with the nation's third-largest mobile network operator don't need to trade anything in to lower the Galaxy A32 5G 's $279.99 retail price to a measly 150 bucks.





All you have to do to score that very solid $130 discount (roughly equating to 46 percent shaved off the aforementioned MSRP) is opt for a 30-month device installment plan and either open a new line of unlimited service or upgrade an existing one.





The savings will be added to your account as bill credits over two and a half years, which is of course an incredibly long period of time to commit to something as, well, mediocre as the 5G-enabled Galaxy A32





That 6.5-inch "Infinity-V" display in particular is... not good, sporting a humble resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. MediaTek's Dimensity 720 processor is not exactly a screamer either, but the battery life, overall camera performance, headphone jack, and microSD card slot make this thing arguably one of the greatest (5G) bargains available right now on AT&T , T-Mobile, US Cellular, and in a US unlocked variant





The age of the overpriced 5G-capable handsets has ended impressively and almost surprisingly quickly, with speed addicts nowadays looking at spending as little as a couple hundred bucks on mobile devices that can download and stream stuff on the fly just as fast as Samsung or Apple's latest $1,000+ flagships.