AT&T picks up Samsung's affordable Galaxy A32 5G with a cool launch discount
Internationally released back in January, the ultra-affordable 6.5-inch smartphone expanded to T-Mobile and US Cellular last month, receiving a lot of attention at the former "Un-carrier" as anyone (literally anyone) could upgrade from any device (literally any device) for free.
All you have to do to score that very solid $130 discount (roughly equating to 46 percent shaved off the aforementioned MSRP) is opt for a 30-month device installment plan and either open a new line of unlimited service or upgrade an existing one.
That 6.5-inch "Infinity-V" display in particular is... not good, sporting a humble resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. MediaTek's Dimensity 720 processor is not exactly a screamer either, but the battery life, overall camera performance, headphone jack, and microSD card slot make this thing arguably one of the greatest (5G) bargains available right now on AT&T, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and in a US unlocked variant.