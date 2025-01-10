Check out Amazon and Best Buy's Galaxy A16 5G launch deals if you're on a (super) tight budget!





As the name suggests, that's the latest ultra-low-cost addition to As the name suggests, that's the latest ultra-low-cost addition to Samsung 's popular Galaxy A family of low and mid-end handsets, and somewhat surprisingly, the budget-friendly 6.7-incher is on sale alongside a nice little freebie right off the bat in the US.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Samsung Exynos 1330 Processor, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, 50 + 5 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Capabilities, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options, $25 Amazon Gift Card Included $25 off (11%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Samsung Exynos 1330 Processor, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, 50 + 5 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Capabilities, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options, $25 Best Buy Gift Card Included $25 off (11%) $199 99 $224 99 Buy at BestBuy





Both Amazon and Best Buy are currently generous enough to include a $25 gift card in this thing's $199.99 list price, further improving an already super-attractive value proposition. Obviously, the 5G-enabled Galaxy A16 is no powerhouse in the true sense of the word, packing among others a decidedly mediocre Exynos 1330 processor and an even harder-to-defend 4GB RAM count.





But for its incredibly low price point (especially with an always handy gift card bundled in), the Galaxy A16 5G undeniably comes with at least a few great specs and features, from a smooth 90Hz refresh rate-capable Super AMOLED display to a triple rear-facing camera system composed of 50, 5, and 2MP snappers, as well as a 5,000mAh battery equipped with 25W charging support.





The cherry on top is without a doubt Samsung's promise to keep the software of this ultra-affordable phone up to date for no less than six years after its release. And yes, that apparently includes both routine security patches and major yearly OS updates.



Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.





Still, as our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy A16 5G review highlighted just a couple of months ago, the battery life and camera performance are certainly decent enough to add to the aforementioned stellar software support and make this a reasonably smart buy for a certain type of user with a specific set of preferences and requirements.