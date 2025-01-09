Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G and Galaxy Fit 3 now available in the US

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G
Samsung’s affordable Galaxy A16 5G smartphone is now available in the United States alongside the company’s latest fitness tracker, the Galaxy Fit 3. The Galaxy A16 5G made its debut back in October as one of the first Samsung phones to receive six years of updates.

Unfortunately, Samsung didn’t back the promised six years of updates with a decent specs list and an appealing design, on the contrary. The Galaxy A16 5G feels pretty dated specs-wise and the same goes for its looks.

Anyway, if you live in the United States, you can now buy Samsung’s cheap 5G phone for as low as $200. We don’t recommend keeping it for six years, but at this price, it might be worth using it as your daily driver for a couple of years.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G &amp;amp; Samsung Galaxy Fit 3


Along with the Galaxy A16 5G, Samsung also launched its latest fitness tracker, the Galaxy Fit 3, in the US. Customers who buy the Galaxy A16 5G will receive 50 percent off Galaxy Fit 3 for a limited time.

One of the phone’s strongest points is the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 800 nits peak brightness, and 90 Hz refresh rate. The US version of the Galaxy A16 5G is equipped with Samsung’s Exynos 1330 chipset, while the global variant packs MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 processor.

The Galaxy A16 5G features a triple camera setup: 50 MP main + 5 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro. There’s also a secondary 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

The device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W wired charging support. As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy A16 5G will receive 6 generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades, as well as 6 years of security updates. Sadly, the phone ships with Android 14 instead of Android 15.

The other device launched by Samsung in the US today, the Galaxy Fit 3 features a 1.6-inch display and a battery that promises up to 13 days of usage. Designed with an aluminum body, the Galaxy Fit 3 is 45 percent wider than the previous model, Samsung claims.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3
Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 | Image credit: Samsung

The Galaxy Fit 3 can track sleep patterns, detect snoring, and monitor blood oxygen levels. Also, the fitness tracker is able to provide personalized Sleep Coaching and interesting insights to help users better understand their sleep habits.

Samsung’s Galaxy Fit 3 features a 5ATM rating and IP68-rated water and dust resistance. On top of that, thanks to the Fall Detection feature, the wearable device offers users the option to call emergency services on their nearby phone when it detects an abnormal fall.

The Galaxy Fit 3 is now available in the US for just $60, and comes in three case color options including Gray, Pink Gold, and Silver.
