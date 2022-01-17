On the cusp of the Galaxy S22 Ultra Unpacked event, Samsung cancels the S21 Ultra

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The demise only goes for the Ultra model, though, and you can still buy the Galaxy S22 or S22+, as well as the newly launched Galaxy S21 FE. In fact, Samsung is now only promoting the Galaxy S21 FE deals and its foldable Z Flip and Z Fold models, rather than anything from the S-series.

Rumor has it that the Galaxy S22 Unpacked event will be held on Tuesday, February 8, and, given the amount of S22 series leaks in recent days, this may very well turn out to be a credible one.





In our preliminary Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy S21 Ultra comparison based on leaks and educated guessing, the conclusion was that once the S22 Ultra launches, Samsung's need to keep the S21 Ultra around would be highly doubtful, and the company seems to agree.





The S22 Ultra will serve all the S21 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra functions better than each individual predecessor, so if you have been hoping that Samsung will simply drop the S21 Ultra price when the S22 Ultra launches to scoop one up on the cheap, you might be in for a disappointment.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up