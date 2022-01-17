Notification Center

Samsung

On the cusp of the Galaxy S22 Ultra Unpacked event, Samsung cancels the S21 Ultra

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
On the cusp of the Galaxy S22 Ultra event, you can't buy an S21 Ultra from Samsung anymore
The Galaxy S22 series Unpacked event is fast approaching, and Samsung has scrubbed all possibilities to order a Galaxy S21 Ultra from its website directly. That goes for the T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint models of the S21 Ultra, too, and is another indication that Samsung may cancel the phone when the S22 Ultra lands, just like it did with the S20 series.

The demise only goes for the Ultra model, though, and you can still buy the Galaxy S22 or S22+, as well as the newly launched Galaxy S21 FE. In fact, Samsung is now only promoting the Galaxy S21 FE deals and its foldable Z Flip and Z Fold models, rather than anything from the S-series.

Rumor has it that the Galaxy S22 Unpacked event will be held on Tuesday, February 8, and, given the amount of S22 series leaks in recent days, this may very well turn out to be a credible one. 

In our preliminary Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy S21 Ultra comparison based on leaks and educated guessing, the conclusion was that once the S22 Ultra launches, Samsung's need to keep the S21 Ultra around would be highly doubtful, and the company seems to agree. 

The S22 Ultra will serve all the S21 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra functions better than each individual predecessor, so if you have been hoping that Samsung will simply drop the S21 Ultra price when the S22 Ultra launches to scoop one up on the cheap, you might be in for a disappointment.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (87 updates)

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
  • Display 6.8 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs
Review
9.1
User reviews
8.7
$670off $530 Special Samsung Deal Special Amazon Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12 Samsung One UI
