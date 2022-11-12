 Discounted Galaxy A13 becomes one of the cheapest entry points to 5G and Android 13 - PhoneArena
Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

Discounted Galaxy A13 becomes one of the cheapest entry points to 5G and Android 13

Samsung Android Deals
Discounted Galaxy A13 becomes the cheapest entry-point to 5G and Android 13
Samsung's capable budget phone, the Galaxy A13 5G, is marked down by 20 percent at Amazon today, making it even cheaper than it already was.

If you want an inexpensive entry point to 5G, the Galaxy A13 5G is one of your best bets. It sports a big 6.5 inches LCD screen with a higher-than-average refresh rate of 90Hz for smoother scrolling and animations.

It incorporates the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip which completes daily tasks without a hitch and allows you to hop between apps quickly. Sure, it doesn't exactly deliver blazing-fast performance, but that's not expected of a budget phone anyway. The bottom line is that it's quicker than you'd expect a low-cost phone to be. 

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is one of the cheapest 5G-ready phones you can buy. It's sufficiently fast and offers good battery life.
$50 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

The base model has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and the phone also includes a microSD slot for expanded storage. The phone has also not ditched the headphone port.

The 5,000mAh battery is another strong suit of the A13 5G and you can expect two days' worth of battery life with moderate use. Heavy users can also expect it to last past a day.

The device comes with a decent camera system consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP macro unit, and a 2MP depth module. You can trust the camera to perform well in good and moderately low light.

The handset will get four years of software support from Samsung, which is great as low-cost phones are usually not supported for this long. It will also get the latest version of Google's smartphone operating system, Android 13. The device features a side-mounted fingerprint reader that's very responsive and reliable.

In short, if you need an inexpensive 5G-ready phone that punches above its price tag and comes from a reliable company, we totally recommend the Galaxy A13 5G. Amazon is selling it for $199.99 instead of $249.99 right now, which further increases its value proposition.
