 Samsung's cheapest 5G phones Galaxy A13/A23 launch with 50MP camera and huge battery

Samsung

Samsung's cheapest 5G phones Galaxy A13/A23 launch with 50MP camera and huge battery

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23 launched with quad-rear cameras, large batteries, and more
After Samsung launched the Galaxy A03 on the hush-hush in India, it's time for the lowest common A-series denominator to arrive in the US for the princely sum of $159.99, followed immediately by the new Galaxy A13 and its bottom-fishing $249.99 price. 

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

w/ $75 trade-in credit

$75 off (30%) Trade-in
$174 99
$249 99
Buy at Samsung
Not only that, but Samsung also announced the LTE version of the Galaxy A23 though that one won't be launched in the US on day one, it seems, and the 5G model is to follow. Here's the scoop.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G 2022 price and specs


  • 6.5'' 1080p 90Hz display
  • Octa-core chipset
  • 5G connectivity
  • 50MP main camera + 5 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth cameras
  • 8MP selfie camera
  • 5000mAh battery with 25W charging
  • $249.99 price for 64GB storage


Samsung Galaxy A03 2022 price and specs


  • 6.5'' HD+ OLED display
  • Octa-core chipset
  • 13MP main camera
  • 5000mAh battery
  • $159.99 price for 32GB storage

Samsung Galaxy A03s

w/ $75 trade-in credit

$75 off (47%) Trade-in
$84 99
$159 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A23 2022 price and specs


  • 6.5'' 1080p 90Hz LCD display
  • Octa-core chipset
  • up to 8GB RAM/128GB storage
  • 50MP main camera + 5 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth cameras
  • 8MP selfie camera
  • 5000mAh battery with 25W charging
  • $349.99 price for 128GB storage

