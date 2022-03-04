Samsung's cheapest 5G phones Galaxy A13/A23 launch with 50MP camera and huge battery

Samsung's cheapest 5G phones Galaxy A13/A23 launch with 50MP camera and huge battery0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Not only that, but Samsung also announced the LTE version of the Galaxy A23 though that one won't be launched in the US on day one, it seems, and the 5G model is to follow. Here's the scoop.
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G 2022 price and specs
- 6.5'' 1080p 90Hz display
- Octa-core chipset
- 5G connectivity
- 50MP main camera + 5 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth cameras
- 8MP selfie camera
- 5000mAh battery with 25W charging
- $249.99 price for 64GB storage
Samsung Galaxy A03 2022 price and specs
- 6.5'' HD+ OLED display
- Octa-core chipset
- 13MP main camera
- 5000mAh battery
- $159.99 price for 32GB storage
Samsung Galaxy A23 2022 price and specs
- 6.5'' 1080p 90Hz LCD display
- Octa-core chipset
- up to 8GB RAM/128GB storage
- 50MP main camera + 5 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth cameras
- 8MP selfie camera
- 5000mAh battery with 25W charging
- $349.99 price for 128GB storage
Things that are NOT allowed: