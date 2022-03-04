Samsung's cheapest 5G phones Galaxy A13/A23 launch with 50MP camera and huge battery

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Samsung Galaxy A13 5G 2022 price and specs

6.5'' 1080p 90Hz display

Octa-core chipset

5G connectivity

50MP main camera + 5 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth cameras

8MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery with 25W charging

$249.99 price for 64GB storage





Samsung Galaxy A03 2022 price and specs

6.5'' HD+ OLED display

Octa-core chipset

13MP main camera

5000mAh battery

$159.99 price for 32GB storage

Samsung Galaxy A23 2022 price and specs

6.5'' 1080p 90Hz LCD display

Octa-core chipset

up to 8GB RAM/128GB storage

50MP main camera + 5 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth cameras

8MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery with 25W charging

$349.99 price for 128GB storage

Not only that, but Samsung also announced the LTE version of the Galaxy A23 though that one won't be launched in the US on day one, it seems, and the 5G model is to follow. Here's the scoop.

After Samsung launched the Galaxy A03 on the hush-hush in India, it's time for the lowest common A-series denominator to arrive in the US for the princely sum of $159.99, followed immediately by the new Galaxy A13 and its bottom-fishing $249.99 price.