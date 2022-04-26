Samsung Galaxy A13 5G looks set for European launch as support pages go live
The Galaxy A13 went on sale across Europe in March and around one month later it looks as though Samsung is gearing up to release the 5G version of the phone on the old continent, making 5G more accessible than ever.
GalaxyClub has spotted a support page on Samsung’s Greek website that mentions the model number “SM-A136B,” which corresponds to the Galaxy A13 5G variant that’s available in other markets like the United States.
As a refresher, the Galaxy A13 5G retails at $249 in the US and offers a 6.5-inch display complete with support for a 90Hz refresh rate, an HD+ resolution, and a small V-shaped notch that’s coupled with a chin below.
Other noteworthy details include the presence of a 5,000mAh battery — which should be more than enough for a full day of usage — and a 50-megapixel camera on the back. The latter sits above a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s a 5-megapixel selfie camera too.
The Galaxy A13 5G is already available in the US for $249
Samsung isn’t one to launch smartphones in specific European markets, instead opting to make them available across the continent, so the brand is likely getting things ready for a wider European release in the coming months or weeks.
On the inside of the phone is MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and microSD card support. The Galaxy A13 5G is far from the fastest phone on the market, but it should get the job done.
