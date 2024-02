Samsung expands Live Translate feature to Galaxy Buds - but there's a catch

Galaxy S24

Last month at Samsung's Unpacked event, the Korean tech giant dropped theseries and also introduced a bunch of new AI features under the Galaxy AI tag, like Live Translate, Circle to Search, Note Assist, Photo Assist, and more. Now, Samsung is spreading the AI love to some of its existing products.As spotted by tipster Ishan Agarwal (via), Samsung is pushing out a firmware update for Galaxy Buds 2, Buds 2 Pro , and Buds FE users. With this update, users can now dive into the AI-based live translation feature when hooked up to aseries phone.