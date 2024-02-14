Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung expands Live Translate feature to Galaxy Buds - but there's a catch

Samsung expands Live Translate feature to Galaxy Buds - but there's a catch
Last month at Samsung's Unpacked event, the Korean tech giant dropped the Galaxy S24 series and also introduced a bunch of new AI features under the Galaxy AI tag, like Live Translate, Circle to Search, Note Assist, Photo Assist, and more. Now, Samsung is spreading the AI love to some of its existing products.

As spotted by tipster Ishan Agarwal (via Android Police), Samsung is pushing out a firmware update for Galaxy Buds 2, Buds 2 Pro, and Buds FE users. With this update, users can now dive into the AI-based live translation feature when hooked up to a Galaxy S24 series phone.


Live Translate lets you receive real-time call translations right on your screen while rocking your Samsung Buds. Just a heads up, though, you might need to snag an extra language pack to unlock certain languages.

Right now, it seems like the update is only available for the Galaxy S24 series. But it might roll out to other series later on. People in India have spotted the update, and it's expected to reach other regions in the coming weeks.

Galaxy AI is anticipated to make its way to older devices through the One UI 6.1 update, slated for release next month. Samsung has yet to provide specific information on which Galaxy AI features will be accessible on older phones. In addition to the Galaxy S23 series, including the Galaxy S23 FE, One UI 6.1 is said to be heading to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9.

If you're eager to experience all Galaxy AI features right away, getting a Samsung Galaxy S24 model is one of the fastest ways to do it. The flagships are packed with numerous features, not just limited to AI capabilities. For example, the Galaxy S24 Ultra recently claimed the title for the best smartphone camera according to the PhoneArena Camera Score.

