Galaxy S23 owners, get ready: One UI 6.1 and AI features tipped for March
Last month, Samsung unveiled its latest flagship Galaxy S24 series, alongside the introduction of One UI 6.1, packed with new AI features. Since then, there have been speculations about when the updated OS will arrive on older Galaxy phones, and it seems the wait might be over soon.
According to leaker BennettBuhner (via SamMobile), it seems the Galaxy S23 series might receive the One UI 6.1 update soon. The source suggests that the Galaxy S23 series is expected to get the One UI 6.1 update next month, aligning with previous speculations about the rollout starting post-February.
Some expected features with One UI 6.1 for the Galaxy S23 series include improved UI animations, new Galaxy AI features, and new lock screen customization options, along with various bug fixes and stability improvements.
While Samsung has not disclosed specific details about which Galaxy AI features will be available on older phones, it mentioned last month that camera features like an enhanced Single Take Mode, a simplified long-exposure option, and colorization of black-and-white images are all slated for older Galaxy handsets.
Beyond the Galaxy S23 series (including Galaxy S23 FE), One UI 6.1 is reportedly heading to Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 series. The extent to which the One UI 6.1 experience on older devices mirrors that of the Galaxy S24 remains to be seen, so stay tuned for updates.
Galaxy AI for Galaxy S23 series coming next month!— BenIt Bruhner Pro (@BennettBuhner) February 11, 2024
Next month is the deadline for the addition of One UI 6.1 and Galaxy AI, which will add many new features and improvements!
- Vastly improved animations
- Many new Galaxy AI features
- New lock screen customization features… pic.twitter.com/Fc0VCI3YCQ
While there's no guarantee that every new software feature in the latest One UI version will be added to older Galaxy phones via firmware updates, recent rumors indicate that Galaxy AI will be included in the One UI 6.1 update for the S23 series.
Regarding Galaxy AI, it remains to be seen whether the entire AI suite from the Galaxy S24 will be available on the Galaxy S23 next month or if only select AI-powered features will be included in the upcoming update. The Galaxy S24 boasts AI-powered tools such as Circle to Search, Live Translate Call, Generative Edit, Generative Wallpaper, Interpreter, Transcriptions, auto-formatting for Samsung Notes, Summarize, and more.
