Galaxy S23 owners, get ready: One UI 6.1 and AI features tipped for March

Galaxy S23

Galaxy AI for Galaxy S23 series coming next month!



Next month is the deadline for the addition of One UI 6.1 and Galaxy AI, which will add many new features and improvements!



- Vastly improved animations

- Many new Galaxy AI features

- New lock screen customization features… pic.twitter.com/Fc0VCI3YCQ — BenIt Bruhner Pro (@BennettBuhner) February 11, 2024







Some expected features with One UI 6.1 for the Galaxy S23 series include improved UI animations, new Galaxy AI features, and new lock screen customization options, along with various bug fixes and stability improvements.





Regarding Galaxy AI, it remains to be seen whether the entire AI suite from the Galaxy S24 will be available on the Galaxy S23 next month or if only select AI-powered features will be included in the upcoming update. The Galaxy S24 boasts AI-powered tools such as Circle to Search, Live Translate Call, Generative Edit, Generative Wallpaper, Interpreter, Transcriptions, auto-formatting for Samsung Notes, Summarize, and more.



While Samsung has not disclosed specific details about which Galaxy AI features will be available on older phones, it mentioned last month that camera features like an enhanced Single Take Mode, a simplified long-exposure option, and colorization of black-and-white images are all slated for older Galaxy handsets.

While there's no guarantee that every new software feature in the latest One UI version will be added to older Galaxy phones via firmware updates, recent rumors indicate that Galaxy AI will be included in the One UI 6.1 update for the S23 series.