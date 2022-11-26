Samsung reportedly selects its camera suppliers for Galaxy S23 series and 2023 foldables

Samsung appears to be making some changes to the list of suppliers it will turn to for the photography systems on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The former opens like a book turning a 6.2-inch cover screen into a 7.6-inch tablet-sized display. The latter is a clamshell flipper that fits easily in your pocket and when flipped open it gives you a 6.7-inch screen.





The Elec According to, one of the companies that supplied Samsung with camera modules for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will not supply the manufacturer with these parts for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Partron was the second largest supplier of the aforementioned modules for the back of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 after Samsung's own Electro-Mechanics division.





Next year, the camera modules found on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will reportedly come from a trio of South Korean firms: Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Mcnex, and Cammsys. The three will supposedly be the primary suppliers with Sunny Optical as a secondary supplier. The report says that the Galaxy Z Flip 5's front camera will also be supplied by Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Mcnex, and Cammsys.











While Samsung reportedly didn't give a reason why it removed Partron from its list of suppliers for the next-generation foldable models, the company is considered a minor supplier of camera modules for the upcoming Galaxy S23 flagship line. Sunny Optical is rumored to be responsible for the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 10MP periscope camera (which delivers 10x optical zoom), and the handset's 12MP ultra-wide camera.





Other camera suppliers for the Galaxy S23 series are said to include Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Powerlogics, Mcnex, and Namuga. Unnamed sources told The Elec that Partron will be the secondary or tertiary supplier depending on the camera module. Again, while Samsung didn't mention why Partron won't be supplying parts for the 2023 foldable handsets, Samsung apparently wants to use as many of its own camera modules as possible.





But there is no need to cry for Partron as the firm is still a major supplier to Samsung for its mid-range and budget Galaxy A and Galaxy M handsets. And these lower-priced handsets ship in much larger numbers than the foldable Galaxy models do. The Galaxy Z handsets contribute only 5% of Samsung's smartphone shipments.





The Galaxy S23 series should be unveiled in January or February of next year. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 might not see the light of day until next August.

