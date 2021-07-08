Bixby is still alive - new update brings improvements, refined experience

Bixby is still alive - new update brings improvements, refined experience1
Read more:
Hot rumor calls for Samsung to replace Bixby with 3D assistant named "Sam"
The latest update is currently rolling out, bringing some needed refinements to the system, SamMobile reports. Bixby Voice query results have been tweaked to take as much screen space as needed instead of filling the whole screen of your phone.
These results have also been put behind a timer - the default time is 15 seconds, after which the result screen vanishes to oblivion.
Another new feature is the ability to skip the voice training required for the “Hi, Bixby” wakeup feature to work. Newly registered users now have the option to use the voice command without training the assistant to recognize their voice.
Lastly, there’s a new “Add Quick Commands to home” card on the Bixby main page, allowing users to pin quick commands to the home screen and execute them without the need to invoke the assistant.
The new update is rolling out through the Galaxy Store. Go check it out and see if it changes your mind about using Bixby.
These results have also been put behind a timer - the default time is 15 seconds, after which the result screen vanishes to oblivion.
Another new feature is the ability to skip the voice training required for the “Hi, Bixby” wakeup feature to work. Newly registered users now have the option to use the voice command without training the assistant to recognize their voice.
The new update is rolling out through the Galaxy Store. Go check it out and see if it changes your mind about using Bixby.