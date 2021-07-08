$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Samsung Android Apps

Bixby is still alive - new update brings improvements, refined experience

Mariyan Slavov
By
Samsung just refuses to give up on its digital assistant - Bixby. Even though people rarely use it and often search for ways to reconfigure the Bixby button on their Galaxy device, the Korean company keeps on updating Bixby.

Read more:
Google Assistant could replace Bixby on Samsung smartphones
Samsung updates Bixby with new features, simplifies the interface
Hot rumor calls for Samsung to replace Bixby with 3D assistant named "Sam"

The latest update is currently rolling out, bringing some needed refinements to the system, SamMobile reports. Bixby Voice query results have been tweaked to take as much screen space as needed instead of filling the whole screen of your phone.

These results have also been put behind a timer - the default time is 15 seconds, after which the result screen vanishes to oblivion.

Another new feature is the ability to skip the voice training required for the “Hi, Bixby” wakeup feature to work. Newly registered users now have the option to use the voice command without training the assistant to recognize their voice.

Lastly, there’s a new “Add Quick Commands to home” card on the Bixby main page, allowing users to pin quick commands to the home screen and execute them without the need to invoke the assistant.

The new update is rolling out through the Galaxy Store. Go check it out and see if it changes your mind about using Bixby.

