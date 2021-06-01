Hot rumor calls for Samsung to replace Bixby with 3D assistant named "Sam"

Speculation is buzzing around the internet about a possible new 3D voice assistant for Samsung named "Sam." One such rumor comes from a tweet by a Twitter user with the handle Tech Agent (@techagent26) who calls the new assistant "beautiful." "Sam" was reportedly designed by a visual production firm named Lightfarm which has published several renders and photos of the assistant.









Samsung is going to launch a new virtual assistant called "Sam" and it looks beautiful #SamsungSam#Samsungpic.twitter.com/0sJidZf3gx — Tech Agent (@techagent26) June 1, 2021

Whether or not Samsung officially requested a replacement for the much maligned Bixby is not clear. According to Unbox , it is possible that Lightfarm created "Sam" on spec although one of the companies involved in creating "Sam" is an advertising firm under Samsung's control.

Lightfarm released a statement that says, "Throughout the process, the team devoted itself to developing realistic materials, mainly for the character’s hair and clothing, so that Sam appeared aesthetically pleasing. Sam was an incredible partnership between the Cheil Agency and Lightfarm, and we are thrilled to be part of this project!"





Samsung launched its first smart personal assistant, S Voice, on May 30th, 2012 and the first phone to have this feature was the Samsung Galaxy S III . The final version of S Voice was released on August 18, 2017. Earlier that same year, on April 21st, Bixby made its debut.



