$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Samsung Android

Hot rumor calls for Samsung to replace Bixby with 3D assistant named "Sam"

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jun 01, 2021, 3:39 PM
Hot rumor calls for Samsung to replace Bixby with 3D assistant named &quot;Sam&quot;
Speculation is buzzing around the internet about a possible new 3D voice assistant for Samsung named "Sam." One such rumor comes from a tweet by a Twitter user with the handle Tech Agent (@techagent26) who calls the new assistant "beautiful." "Sam" was reportedly designed by a visual production firm named Lightfarm which has published several renders and photos of the assistant.

Whether or not Samsung officially requested a replacement for the much maligned Bixby is not clear. According to Unbox, it is possible that Lightfarm created "Sam" on spec although one of the companies involved in creating "Sam" is an advertising firm under Samsung's control.


Lightfarm released a statement that says, "Throughout the process, the team devoted itself to developing realistic materials, mainly for the character’s hair and clothing, so that Sam appeared aesthetically pleasing. Sam was an incredible partnership between the Cheil Agency and Lightfarm, and we are thrilled to be part of this project!"

Samsung launched its first smart personal assistant, S Voice, on May 30th, 2012 and the first phone to have this feature was the Samsung Galaxy S III. The final version of S Voice was released on August 18, 2017. Earlier that same year, on April 21st, Bixby made its debut.

If "Sam" is legit, it will be going up against Google Assistant which most consider to be the best of the digital helpers. Amazon's Alexa would be next with Apple's Siri in third.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Verizon (of all retailers) has Google's true wireless Pixel Buds on sale at their lowest price yet
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Verizon (of all retailers) has Google's true wireless Pixel Buds on sale at their lowest price yet
-$80
Many iPhone users are experiencing horrible battery drain issues after Apple's latest iOS update
by Adrian Diaconescu,  13
Many iPhone users are experiencing horrible battery drain issues after Apple's latest iOS update
Google is testing two features for mobile YouTube users
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google is testing two features for mobile YouTube users
Verizon goes straight for T-Mobile's jugular with its 'biggest 5G upgrade' deal yet
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Verizon goes straight for T-Mobile's jugular with its 'biggest 5G upgrade' deal yet
iPhone 13 series battery capacities leaked; Pro Max model to receive a substantial boost
by Anam Hamid,  11
iPhone 13 series battery capacities leaked; Pro Max model to receive a substantial boost
Stunning photo samples from Sharp's "ultra" flagship show incredible bokeh
by Martin Filipov,  3
Stunning photo samples from Sharp's "ultra" flagship show incredible bokeh

Featured stories

Popular stories
iPhone 13 series battery capacities leaked; Pro Max model to receive a substantial boost
Popular stories
Stunning photo samples from Sharp's "ultra" flagship show incredible bokeh
Popular stories
Google Photos ends free unlimited storage, but I will keep on using it
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 production has reportedly started

Popular stories

Popular stories
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
Popular stories
Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks
Popular stories
Goodbye, Google Photos: How I switched to my own cloud service
Popular stories
New Samsung TV ad hints at Under Panel Camera (UPC) for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Popular stories
The Moto G Stylus 5G might finally be right around the corner with a low price and lots of storage
Popular stories
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless