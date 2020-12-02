Samsung updates Bixby with new features, simplifies the interface







In an official blog post, Samsung announced the changes that are coming to the new Bixby. The biggest change is obviously the design and the user interface - Samsung wants to bring Bixby closer to OneUI in terms of look and feel. Users will also be able to facilitate Bixby with fewer interruptions - the virtual assistant won't take the whole screen when you're watching videos or browsing. Samsung has moved the interface to the lower part of the screen where you can execute commands without closing any running app such as a map service or a game.







Bixby is getting smarter too - Samsung says that the update will bring tailor-made voice command suggestions based on usage patterns and other devices registered with Bixby. Users will also be able to see popular voice commands that are trending among other Galaxy users. Finally, Bixby is now supported on Samsung Dex, meaning you’ll be able to use the assistant on much larger screens.







You can update Bixby on you Samsung device by following these steps:



Navigate to the Bixby Home screen . Press the Bixby key or Side key on your phone and then swipe up to open the Bixby Assistant Home screen . ... Locate Bixby settings . Tap Menu (the three horizontal lines), and then tap the Settings icon . Update Bixby. Swipe to and tap About Bixby Voice , and then tap Update .

Samsung’s smart assistant Bixby is still alive and kicking! The Korean manufacturer hasn’t given up on its virtual AI helper and is rolling up a major update to Bixby that brings user-requested features and a simplified interface.