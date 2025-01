Samsung admits fiscal trouble in Q4 2024, plans to make more money in 2025 via AI phones

Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $1,250+ off $399 99 $1419 99 $1020 off (72%) The Galaxy S25 Ultra is officially here! You can now pre-order the mighty Samsung flagship for up to $1,250+ off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900, and you also get a $120 free storage upgrade. Additionally, you get up to $350 Samsung Credits. Pre-order at Samsung Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Plus for up to $800+ off $299 99 $999 99 $700 off (70%) The exciting Galaxy S25 Plus has finally been revealed. Pre-orders are now open, and you can pre-order a unit for up to $700 off at the Samsung Store with eligible trade-ins. There's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available, which includes your Reservation Gift. Pre-order at Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus $999 99 Pre-order at Samsung

– Samsung Newsroom, January 2025

Samsung has been facing difficulties with its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips. Reports indicate that its HBM3E chips have yet to receive certification from Nvidia for use in the company’s AI accelerators, which are widely used by major technology firms such as Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI.Additionally, while its HBM chips have reportedly experienced overheating issues, leading to shipment delays, competition and lower pricing have impacted earnings from other memory chips.The semiconductor division, Samsung Semiconductor, reported sales of ~$20.68 billion and an operating profit of ~$1.99 billion for the quarter.In the mobile segment, the company continues to face strong competition from Chinese brands such as Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi, contributing to a decline in operating profit from its smartphone business during Q4 2024For the full year, the company reported total revenue of ~$206 billion and an operating profit of ~$22.47 billion. Compared to 2023, revenue increased by 16.2%, making it the second-highest in Samsung's history, while profit saw a nearly fivefold increase of 498%.Looking ahead, Samsung anticipates continued challenges due to several factors, including US restrictions on advanced chip sales to China, intensifying competition from Chinese firms, and the weak Korean currency.The Mobile eXperience (MX) and Networks businesses posted ~$17.8 billion in consolidated revenue and ~$1.45 billion in operating profit for the fourth quarter. For reference , in 2023, the MX and Networks businesses raked in ~$17.3 billion in consolidated revenue, but ~$1.9 billion in operating profit for the fourth quarter.To address these challenges, the company aims to improve profitability through higher sales of premium and foldable smartphones featuring AI-driven innovations. In the semiconductor sector, Samsung intends to focus on advancing key technologies to maintain competitiveness, while its display division, Samsung Display Corporation, seeks to strengthen its position in the high-end display panel market.