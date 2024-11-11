Samsung to begin One UI 7 beta rollout in the US next week
Curious about when Samsung’s next-gen OS, One UI 7 for Galaxy phones will arrive? Well, while the stable release is expected to make its debut with the Galaxy S25, likely in January or early February 2025, there’s talk that the beta version could drop as early as next week – right in line with earlier predictions.
Well-known tipster Ice Universe has revealed that the One UI 7 beta will begin rolling out after November 17, but only in South Korea and the United States. Previously, the tipster hinted at a mid-November release, but now we’ve got a specific date to look forward to. It’s expected that the rollout will kick off with the Galaxy S24 series.
One UI 7 will also keep Samsung Knox in the mix, giving users an extra layer of protection for browsing, using banking apps, snapping photos, and more.
Once One UI 7 is ready, it’s expected to land on a wide range of current and upcoming Samsung devices. Since it’s based on Android 15, any Samsung phone set to receive Android 15 should also get this new One UI upgrade.
One UI 7.0 beta program launch is just around the corner
I predict that next week, after November 17th, One UI 7 Beta will start.— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) November 11, 2024
The first countries include South Korea and the United States.
If you’re thinking about trying the One UI 7.0 beta, keep in mind that it might come with a few bugs, which is pretty standard for beta releases. So, I think that if you’re not up for dealing with a less polished experience, it might be worth holding out for the stable version set to drop next year.
One UI 7 is shaping up to be one of Samsung’s most significant updates, with some pretty noticeable changes to both the interface and design. Here’s what we can expect:
- A redesigned lock screen
- A revamped recent/overview screen
- Split Notification Panel and Quick Settings
- A new battery icon
- New AI features
