Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Samsung to begin One UI 7 beta rollout in the US next week

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Software updates
The One UI logo on a blurred purple and pink background.
Curious about when Samsung’s next-gen OS, One UI 7 for Galaxy phones will arrive? Well, while the stable release is expected to make its debut with the Galaxy S25, likely in January or early February 2025, there’s talk that the beta version could drop as early as next week – right in line with earlier predictions.

One UI 7.0 beta program launch is just around the corner


Well-known tipster Ice Universe has revealed that the One UI 7 beta will begin rolling out after November 17, but only in South Korea and the United States. Previously, the tipster hinted at a mid-November release, but now we’ve got a specific date to look forward to. It’s expected that the rollout will kick off with the Galaxy S24 series.


If you’re thinking about trying the One UI 7.0 beta, keep in mind that it might come with a few bugs, which is pretty standard for beta releases. So, I think that if you’re not up for dealing with a less polished experience, it might be worth holding out for the stable version set to drop next year.

One UI 7 is shaping up to be one of Samsung’s most significant updates, with some pretty noticeable changes to both the interface and design. Here’s what we can expect:

  • A redesigned lock screen
  • A revamped recent/overview screen
  • Split Notification Panel and Quick Settings
  • A new battery icon
  • New AI features

One UI 7 will also keep Samsung Knox in the mix, giving users an extra layer of protection for browsing, using banking apps, snapping photos, and more.

Once One UI 7 is ready, it’s expected to land on a wide range of current and upcoming Samsung devices. Since it’s based on Android 15, any Samsung phone set to receive Android 15 should also get this new One UI upgrade.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday

Latest News

NBA 2K25: MyTEAM launches on Android and iOS in November, pre-registrations open
NBA 2K25: MyTEAM launches on Android and iOS in November, pre-registrations open
Base iPhone 16 models match their Pro counterparts in durability
Base iPhone 16 models match their Pro counterparts in durability
Oppo Find N5 touted as the most powerful foldable of H1 2025
Oppo Find N5 touted as the most powerful foldable of H1 2025
T-Mobile to offer huge phone discounts to certain subscribers of its segmented plans
T-Mobile to offer huge phone discounts to certain subscribers of its segmented plans
Mystery solved! Apple's new iPhone security feature caused mysteriouos reboots
Mystery solved! Apple's new iPhone security feature caused mysteriouos reboots
Don't miss out and grab the Pixel Watch 2 at one of its lowest prices
Don't miss out and grab the Pixel Watch 2 at one of its lowest prices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless