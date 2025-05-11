Members-only articles read this month:/
Samsung and Apple are both ditching Qualcomm and for good reason
Both phone giants agree that Qualcomm is a financial burden.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Qualcomm has long enjoyed an important position in the smartphone industry: with major players all relying on it for smartphone components. But two of the biggest phone manufacturers in the world — Samsung and Apple — are making moves to distance themselves from Qualcomm. And honestly? I don’t blame them.
Samsung has had a rocky relationship with Qualcomm for a very long time. The company’s phones have often had to rely on the latter’s Snapdragon processors. It’s been a sore point for many Samsung fans that the company keeps selling phones equipped with its own Exynos chips in most markets. This is because Snapdragon processors have historically outperformed their Exynos counterparts each year.
Now it’s been revealed that it is almost guaranteed that Samsung will once again split its upcoming flagship phones into Snapdragon and Exynos versions for different regions. The company is hard at work developing a 2 nm Exynos 2600 chipset to power the Galaxy S26 lineup. But ongoing yield issues mean that Samsung will likely only use Exynos for the European (and a few other) markets.
This also shows that Samsung is still determined to move entirely to Exynos — a decision I am in favor of — and that Snapdragon remains a placeholder. Furthermore, this year Apple also took a page out of Samsung’s book and debuted its in-house cellular modem, the C1 chip, on the iPhone 16e. This modem has been in the works for years and, after many failed attempts, Apple was finally able to produce a competent alternative to the Qualcomm chips it has always used.
But why do both Samsung and Apple want to move away from Qualcomm so badly?
Understandably, packing your phones with components from an external party is more expensive than making your own parts. Samsung lost $400 million when it had to ship every Galaxy S25 model with a Snapdragon processor. Similarly Apple’s biggest gripe with Qualcomm has been the cost of the licensing fees.
Qualcomm makes excellent chips, no doubt. The C1 modem isn’t as good as its Qualcomm alternative (though it’ll get there) and Exynos has a negative reputation because of its shortcomings. But smartphones have evolved to a point where these performance differences don’t matter for the average user. A non-enthusiast person who gets a new Samsung or Apple phone will almost never be able to tell the difference and they most certainly will not care either.
I’m not saying that Qualcomm is going to collapse: it’s too big to fail so quickly. But Qualcomm’s stock, according to the analyst who reported Samsung’s loss, is very unpredictable going forward. The company is losing out on revenue streams left, right and center.
Qualcomm also recently revealed how much share it will be losing out on this year for the iPhone 17 series. From those figures we can also take a guess at which iPhone 17 models will use Apple’s own modem: the base and Air models as mentioned above. Samsung and Apple are both determined to cut off the company and though that isn’t going to happen overnight it has begun happening.
It will take a long time before both companies are able to produce alternatives that are at least equivalent to Qualcomm’s offerings. But even settling for less than perfect replacements seems like a viable business strategy that both companies are interested in pursuing.
Samsung and Apple developing alternatives
The iPhone 16e debuted with Apple’s in-house C1 cellular modem. | Video credit — Apple
Reports indicate that Apple plans to start using its in-house modems in its flagship iPhone models very soon. In fact the upcoming base model iPhone 17 and the new iPhone 17 Air are both said to be equipped with Apple’s in-house modem chips. The company will expand its use of its modem chips and soon all Apple devices will be using them.
Qualcomm’s future is uncertain
I’m not saying that Qualcomm is going to collapse: it’s too big to fail so quickly. But Qualcomm’s stock, according to the analyst who reported Samsung’s loss, is very unpredictable going forward. The company is losing out on revenue streams left, right and center.
Qualcomm also recently revealed how much share it will be losing out on this year for the iPhone 17 series. From those figures we can also take a guess at which iPhone 17 models will use Apple’s own modem: the base and Air models as mentioned above. Samsung and Apple are both determined to cut off the company and though that isn’t going to happen overnight it has begun happening.
If I had to guess I’d wager that Qualcomm’s dominant position in the smartphone industry is quickly coming to an end. If Apple, Qualcomm’s biggest customer, is leaving it then there’s not much else left. And while that paints a very different picture for the future of the smartphone industry than the one I’m used to, it also kind of makes me excited.
