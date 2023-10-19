Samsung hints that the stable, final version of Android 14 is very close for the Galaxy S23 line





Android 14 Beta updates earlier this year, the latest version does not have any bug fixes. What this means is that One UI 6/ Android 14 Beta 8 merely cleans up and refines the previous release. This suggests that the stable and final version of the Beta is next. Considering that For the first time since it started disseminating the One UI 6/Beta updates earlier this year, the latest version does not have any bug fixes. What this means is that One UI 6/Beta 8 merely cleans up and refines the previous release. This suggests that the stable and final version of the Beta is next. Considering that Android 13 was first released to Galaxy S22 series owners on Halloween last year, the calendar also suggests that the release of the final version should be coming soon.





Meanwhile the build version on the Galaxy S23 series' One UI 6/ Android 14 Beta 8 update ends in ZWJ1. When it does surface on your Galaxy S23 series phone,(which means that you're a member of the Beta program), go to Settings > Software update > Download and install .





Galaxy S23 series users pat themselves on the back and give themselves high fives for getting closer to having Android 14 running their handsets, there are other models that are a few Beta versions behind the Galaxy S23 series such as the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 lines. Also in the mix are the

Asseries users pat themselves on the back and give themselves high fives for getting closer to havingrunning their handsets, there are other models that are a few Beta versions behind theseries such as the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 lines. Also in the mix are the Galaxy Z Fold 5 Galaxy Z Flip 5 , Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4.





As one series moves close to the end of the journey that stops at One UI 6 and Android 14 , another series is taking its first steps. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 from 2021 are receiving One UI 6/ Android 14 Beta 1.









Settings > Software update > Download and install . Just remember that beta versions are by nature quite unstable. To join the Samsung Beta Program, download the Samsung Members app from the Play Store by tapping this link . Select the banner that says "Registration for One UI Beta Program" on the home page of the app, and register. To install the beta updates, go to. Just remember that beta versions are by nature quite unstable.



