Samsung and Amazon bring last year's Galaxy Z Fold 3 back into the spotlight with huge new discounts

Like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 before it and the Z Fold 4 after, the 2021-released Galaxy Z Fold 3 powerhouse was certainly not cheap, originally setting adventurous foldable fans back $1,800 with 256GB internal storage space, 12GB RAM, and a Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood.

Because the Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a refined design and considerably more powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, as well as an upgraded 50MP primary camera, at a substantially lower price than that nowadays (especially during Samsung flash sales), you probably won't be shocked to hear that the Z Fold 3 is also deeply discounted (at the last possible moment) before Christmas.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Multiple Colors
$900 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, Phantom Black
$900 off (47%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Multiple Colors, $650 Instant Discount + Up to $410 Trade-In Credit
$1060 off (59%)
$739 99
$1799 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, Phantom Black, $650 Instant Discount + Up to $410 Trade-In Credit
$1060 off (56%)
$839 99
$1899 99
Buy at Samsung

But that doesn't make it any less remarkable that Amazon is currently selling this bad boy unlocked and with absolutely no strings attached at a whopping $900 under its aforementioned $1,799.99 list price while Samsung will let you have the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Fold 3 in exchange for a measly $739.99 with the right device trade-in.

If you don't have anything (good) to trade in or simply don't want to jump through any sort of hoops, Amazon's hot new deal is clearly perfect for you, improving on all of the e-commerce giant's similar promotions from the past few months to set a new all-time record as far as discounts with no special conditions are concerned.

Meanwhile, digital hoarders should definitely consider opting for a 512GB storage variant sold at an identical $900 markdown on Amazon with no strings attached and up to $1,060 off its $1,899.99 regular price at Samsung. 

Compared to Amazon, the Z Fold 3's manufacturer is offering a pretty humble $650 discount on both 256 and 512 gig configurations sans trade-in at the time of this writing, although if that mind-blowing Z Fold 4 flash deal from Monday is any indication, we could see those numbers bumped up at any moment, even if only for a few hours.

