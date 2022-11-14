Amazon knocks the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G under $1,000 for the first time ever





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Phantom Black $880 off (49%)





If you prefer the book-style Fold design over the clamshell Flip aesthetic and can't afford to spend so much more than a thousand bucks before Christmas, there's also last year's Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G to consider... if you can still find it in stock at a reputable retailer.





Of course, US retailers don't get any more reputable than Amazon, which just so happens to sell that 2021-released Snapdragon 888 powerhouse at an incredible $880 below its $1,799.99 list price right now.





Although the Z Fold 3 is clearly no longer worth eighteen hundred US dollars, this absolutely mind-blowing and completely one-of-a-kind 49 percent markdown makes its value essentially unmatched... for an undoubtedly limited time only.





There's no way to know how limited, as the e-commerce giant is listing no expiration date, but there's just one storage variant (with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room) and one color option (Phantom Black) available at the colossal aforementioned discount at the time of this writing, which means Amazon probably doesn't have a lot of inventory on hand.





The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is still available directly from Samsung as well, mind you, fetching however nearly 300 bucks more than it does at Amazon. Then there's Best Buy, which is currently running a pretty weak "clearance" sale at $1,350 and up, making it that much clearer what you need to do this holiday season if you're after an "affordable" recent addition to the incredibly sophisticated and increasingly well-reviewed Galaxy Z Fold family.



