Tipster says Samsung will unveil two new watches earlier than expected; here's why it is rushing





If Ice Universe is correct, this year there will be a pair of new watches that could be introduced months earlier than last year's watch. Their names? The tipster says that they will be called the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 as the company seeks to align the branding of its .wrist-worn-wearables.



One of the questions that has yet to be answered is whether Samsung will continue using its own Tizen OS or will switch to Google's Wear OS. Last month, Ice Universe posted a tweet saying that Android will replace Tizen and by Android, the tipster means Wear OS. Tizen has been used to run Samsung's timepieces since 2014.







Samsung could be moving up the timing of the release of its new watches so that they can be released before the expected September-October release of the Samsung could be moving up the timing of the release of its new watches so that they can be released before the expected September-October release of the Apple Watch Series 7. Since there have been rumors that both products will be able to monitor users' blood glucose levels, Sammy might want the cachet of being first to market with this feature. There are approximately 150 million-200 million people in the world who take insulin everyday. These insulin dependent diabetics are no doubt eager to save the pain and expense of testing their glucose levels multiple times per day; a non-invasive alternative like the ones we could see on Samsung and Apple's new timepieces could capture a huge chunk of change. In the U.S. alone, there are 25 million Americans who need to inject themselves with insulin. To determine the dose of each shot, these diabetics have to painfully extract blood from their fingertips and place that blood on an expensive test strip. The strip, which is not resusable, is placed inside a glucometer which reads the strip and reports the user's blood sugar level. What Samsung and Apple are reportedly cooking up won't require blood, the test strips, or the glucometer.





Of course, the FDA will need to approve the systems used by both companies and accuracy is important. That's because an inaccurate reading could lead a diabetic to take too much insulin bringing on hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) which might result in the diabetic passing out. If the reading mistakenly results in the diabetic taking not enough insulin, he/she might suffer damage to key organs over time including loss of eyesight.





During the fourth quarter of 2020, Samsung's watches made up 10% of the global smartwatch pie behind Apple's 40% and ahead of Huawei's 8%.

