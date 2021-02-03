Hidden code reveals new manual update feature for Google Pixel Buds
Remember the original Google Pixel Buds? While they were called wireless Bluetooth earbuds, they were not true wireless earbuds as a wire connected the left bud to the right one. Consumers and even some Google reps were confused about the design. In 2017, at a Google pop-up store in Manhattan, a store employee told a customer that if he didn't like having that cable connecting the two earbuds, he should just cut it off. The customer recoiled in surprise and told the rep that Google says not to cut the cord and the employee responded by saying, "Well, I better stop telling people that."
The new feature has yet to appear on the Pixel Buds, but that could be due to the fact that the last update for the wearable was disseminated back in September. Or, it could just mean that the update containing the manual firmware updating feature has yet to drop. Either way, Pixel Buds owners will be happy to know that they will soon be in control of the updates made available for the device.