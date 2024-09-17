Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

New render compares iPhone 16 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra camera thickness

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
An image showing the bottom sides of iPhone 15 Pro Max and Galaxy S24 Ultra.
According to renowned tipster Ice Universe, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a significantly thicker rear camera bump compared to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera module protrudes 4.3mm, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra's will be more slender at 2.4mm. Of course, there's the fact that the iPhone has a camera island housing the three different lenses, whereas the ones on the S25 Ultra are expected to directly protrude from the phone's body, just like with the S24 Ultra.



For the sake of perspective, here's how the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Galaxy S24 Ultra compare size-wise:

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Dimensions

6.42 x 3.05 x 0.33 inches

163.0 x 77.6 x 8.25 mm

Weight

8.01 oz (227 g)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Dimensions

6.39 x 3.11 x 0.34 inches

162.3 x 79 x 8.6 mm

Weight

8.22 oz (233 g)

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Dimensions

6.42 x 3.05 x 0.33 inches

163.0 x 77.6 x 8.25 mm

Weight

8.01 oz (227 g)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Dimensions

6.39 x 3.11 x 0.34 inches

162.3 x 79 x 8.6 mm

Weight

8.22 oz (233 g)

See the full Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


Beyond camera thickness, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to offer several other improvements to its design. Ice Universe has revealed that the device will be notably lighter than its predecessor, weighing in at 219 grams compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra's 233 grams. That wouldn't make it as light as the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which weighs 227g, but the difference between them would be much less significant.

As for the camera hardware itself, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will reportedly feature only one upgrade: an improved ultra wide camera. Sound familiar? Yes, Apple also only upgraded the ultra wide camera this year with the 16 Pro and Pro Max, so Samsung is not about to lag behind.

We are excited to see how the new ultra wide of the S25 Ultra will compare to that on the 16 Pro Max. We fully expect to find that out come next January in 2025, when Samsung will most likely announce the Galaxy S25 series.

If you want to find more about how the S25 Ultra will compare to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, we recently also covered more renders shared by Ice Universe, which pit the two in a battle of slimness.

Our take


With rumors of an iPhone 17 Slim coming next year, and others telling us Samsung will be making the next Galaxy Ultra thinner, we can't help but wonder if manufacturers have gone full circle again.

When the smartphone market started growing exponentially, companies strived to reduce the size of every part and the phone itself. At some point, however, the user's needs changed, and we wanted larger displays and more capable devices in our hands. So, phones started getting larger again.

Is it time to make big phones thinner? The answer to that question can vary from model to model. Thinner phones are not as durable and can even feel uncomfortable to some people. That said, we do see the benefits of a calculated reduction of recent massive models like Apple's Max and Samsung's Ultra models. Of course, that is only if it doesn't negatively impact durability, battery life, or ergonomics.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Check out our subscription plans and get unlimited access to exclusive premium content, exciting new features and ad-free browsing. See the latest subscriber-only articles
See the latest subscriber-only articles Subscribe View subscription plans and pricing
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)

Latest News

Treat yourself to a deeply discounted Galaxy Tab A9+ with this new limited-time Amazon deal
Treat yourself to a deeply discounted Galaxy Tab A9+ with this new limited-time Amazon deal
iOS 18 lets you make your iPhone home screen ugly, but this is exactly what you might want
iOS 18 lets you make your iPhone home screen ugly, but this is exactly what you might want
The feature-packed 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is available for $200 off at Walmart
The feature-packed 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is available for $200 off at Walmart
Former Samsung executive arrested after getting caught red-handed with semiconductor technology
Former Samsung executive arrested after getting caught red-handed with semiconductor technology
Get the Sennheiser Momentum 4 at hefty discount and enjoy up to 56 hours of playtime with ANC
Get the Sennheiser Momentum 4 at hefty discount and enjoy up to 56 hours of playtime with ANC
Peak Apple stubbornness: iPhone 16 almost has Touch ID but Cupertino refuses to make it happen
Peak Apple stubbornness: iPhone 16 almost has Touch ID but Cupertino refuses to make it happen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless