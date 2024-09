New render compares iPhone 16 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra camera thickness

iPhone 16 Pro Max

We are excited to see how the new ultra wide of the S25 Ultra will compare to that on the 16 Pro Max. We fully expect to find that out come next January in 2025, when Samsung will most likely announce the Galaxy S25 series.

Our take









When the smartphone market started growing exponentially, companies strived to reduce the size of every part and the phone itself. At some point, however, the user's needs changed, and we wanted larger displays and more capable devices in our hands. So, phones started getting larger again.



Is it time to make big phones thinner? The answer to that question can vary from model to model. Thinner phones are not as durable and can even feel uncomfortable to some people. That said, we do see the benefits of a calculated reduction of recent massive models like Apple's Max and Samsung's Ultra models. Of course, that is only if it doesn't negatively impact durability, battery life, or ergonomics. With rumors of an iPhone 17 Slim coming next year, and others telling us Samsung will be making the next Galaxy Ultra thinner, we can't help but wonder if manufacturers have gone full circle again.When the smartphone market started growing exponentially, companies strived to reduce the size of every part and the phone itself. At some point, however, the user's needs changed, and we wanted larger displays and more capable devices in our hands. So, phones started getting larger again.Is it time to make big phones thinner? The answer to that question can vary from model to model. Thinner phones are not as durable and can even feel uncomfortable to some people. That said, we do see the benefits of a calculated reduction of recent massive models like Apple's Max and Samsung's Ultra models. Of course, that is only if it doesn't negatively impact durability, battery life, or ergonomics.

According to renowned tipster Ice Universe , the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a significantly thicker rear camera bump compared to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra The's camera module protrudes 4.3mm, while the's will be more slender at 2.4mm. Of course, there's the fact that the iPhone has a camera island housing the three different lenses, whereas the ones on the S25 Ultra are expected to directly protrude from the phone's body, just like with the S24 Ultra.For the sake of perspective, here's how theand the Galaxy S24 Ultra compare size-wise: