New render compares iPhone 16 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra camera thickness
Up Next:
According to renowned tipster Ice Universe, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a significantly thicker rear camera bump compared to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera module protrudes 4.3mm, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra's will be more slender at 2.4mm. Of course, there's the fact that the iPhone has a camera island housing the three different lenses, whereas the ones on the S25 Ultra are expected to directly protrude from the phone's body, just like with the S24 Ultra.
For the sake of perspective, here's how the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Galaxy S24 Ultra compare size-wise:
Beyond camera thickness, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to offer several other improvements to its design. Ice Universe has revealed that the device will be notably lighter than its predecessor, weighing in at 219 grams compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra's 233 grams. That wouldn't make it as light as the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which weighs 227g, but the difference between them would be much less significant.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera module protrudes 4.3mm, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra's will be more slender at 2.4mm. Of course, there's the fact that the iPhone has a camera island housing the three different lenses, whereas the ones on the S25 Ultra are expected to directly protrude from the phone's body, just like with the S24 Ultra.
Not that this difference in thickness is crucial, but the slicker form factor of the S25 Ultra does contribute to its cool-looking factor.
For the sake of perspective, here's how the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Galaxy S24 Ultra compare size-wise:
Also read: iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S24 Ultra
Beyond camera thickness, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to offer several other improvements to its design. Ice Universe has revealed that the device will be notably lighter than its predecessor, weighing in at 219 grams compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra's 233 grams. That wouldn't make it as light as the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which weighs 227g, but the difference between them would be much less significant.
As for the camera hardware itself, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will reportedly feature only one upgrade: an improved ultra wide camera. Sound familiar? Yes, Apple also only upgraded the ultra wide camera this year with the 16 Pro and Pro Max, so Samsung is not about to lag behind.
We are excited to see how the new ultra wide of the S25 Ultra will compare to that on the 16 Pro Max. We fully expect to find that out come next January in 2025, when Samsung will most likely announce the Galaxy S25 series.
If you want to find more about how the S25 Ultra will compare to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, we recently also covered more renders shared by Ice Universe, which pit the two in a battle of slimness.
Our take
With rumors of an iPhone 17 Slim coming next year, and others telling us Samsung will be making the next Galaxy Ultra thinner, we can't help but wonder if manufacturers have gone full circle again.
When the smartphone market started growing exponentially, companies strived to reduce the size of every part and the phone itself. At some point, however, the user's needs changed, and we wanted larger displays and more capable devices in our hands. So, phones started getting larger again.
Is it time to make big phones thinner? The answer to that question can vary from model to model. Thinner phones are not as durable and can even feel uncomfortable to some people. That said, we do see the benefits of a calculated reduction of recent massive models like Apple's Max and Samsung's Ultra models. Of course, that is only if it doesn't negatively impact durability, battery life, or ergonomics.
When the smartphone market started growing exponentially, companies strived to reduce the size of every part and the phone itself. At some point, however, the user's needs changed, and we wanted larger displays and more capable devices in our hands. So, phones started getting larger again.
Is it time to make big phones thinner? The answer to that question can vary from model to model. Thinner phones are not as durable and can even feel uncomfortable to some people. That said, we do see the benefits of a calculated reduction of recent massive models like Apple's Max and Samsung's Ultra models. Of course, that is only if it doesn't negatively impact durability, battery life, or ergonomics.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: