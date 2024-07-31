iPhone 17 Slim: Apple’s attempt at reinventing the wheel (again)
Nothing makes the tech headlines as much as Apple trying out something very new, as it is known for being mostly careful and conservative. Despite its rare moments of experimentation, when it does come out of its shell Apple tends to make a noticeable splash.
That is exactly what news of a new iPhone model, the iPhone 17 Slim, has been doing recently. We are still waiting for the iPhone 16 series, but it is this next generation that has fired up more excitement.
The rumored iPhone 17 Slim is said to be Apple’s new member of its flagship phone lineup, set to replace the Plus model in 2025. But what makes it so controversial is its alleged inexplicably high price and set of features.
The awkward history of the fourth iPhone model
Before I get into what could be a brewing iPhone 17 fiasco, though, let’s have a quick refresher on the history of Apple’s fourth iPhone model.
The mini
In 2020, when the world had just entered a chaotic period because of the COVID pandemic and nothing was certain, Apple decided to make a big change to its iPhone lineup by introducing a fourth member — the iPhone mini. The iPhone 12 mini was the company’s first attempt at diversifying its phone portfolio to reach a wider audience.
Unfortunately for Apple and small phone lovers out there, the iPhone 12 mini was a flop. The Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), which surveys consumers on recent purchase activity, reported that its sales accounted for as little as 5% of all iPhone sales in the US. Apple gave it another go with the iPhone 13 mini the following year, but that one failed even harder, reaching only 3% of iPhone sales in the US.
The Plus
So, not enough people wanted small phones to justify the manufacturing process and the cost it came with. Well, then what about the opposite of a small phone? Apple went big (literally) and introduced the iPhone 14 Plus next, which offered users a larger battery and display, but at a more approachable price than an iPhone Pro Max.
And we don’t expect this to change this year – a new iPhone 16 Plus is coming.. However, it appears Apple sees an even better earning prospect after that, so the iPhone 16 Plus might just be the last Plus model we will see for some time.
The iPhone Slim has a better chance at success
Apple’s “extra” iPhone has always been a bit of an outlier, an oddball if you will. But the so-called iPhone 17 Slim is shaping up to be the company’s most experimental phone yet. What makes this rumored new iPhone super weird is not only its design, but the super-premium price tag, as per a report by The Information.
So how exactly would a lesser than a Pro Max iPhone with a higher price tag have better chances at success than the iPhone mini or the iPhone Plus?
The assumption here is that regular users don’t care about double or triple camera systems, or about having an absolute powerhouse of a chipset. Instead, many want a premium feel when they hold the phone and they want it to look stylish and pretty.In other words, they want to feel like they own a cutting edge product, but don’t obsess over the actual technology and how it works.
By having a higher price than the current $1200 cost of the iPhone Pro Max and a presumably much lower production cost, the iPhone Slim could be a better money-maker for Apple than the poor-performing mini and Plus.
Of course, the price rumor is based on only one report, so there is still a chance that the iPhone 17 Slim will cost as much as the current iPhone Plus models. Even then, the Slim still has a good chance at attracting tons of attention from your average consumer.
Lower risk, but high reward potential for Apple
The Information report and the highly credible analyst Ming-Chi Kuo both agree that Apple plans to equip the iPhone 17 Slim with just a single camera at the back. This camera would be similar to the main camera on current iPhones with a 48MP sensor, but it could be placed at the top center. Cameras tend to be some of the most expensive parts in a phone, so imagine how much money Apple could be saving by skipping the ultra-wide and telephoto cameras.
Rumors also say that the iPhone 17 Slim will not be equipped with the A19 Pro processor (reserved for the Pro Models), and will instead use the less capable A19 chip that’s expected to come with the regular iPhone 17. This is yet another cost-cutting measure. It won’t be a much slower chip though – it will likely be manufactured on an optimized version of TSMC's 3nm process, possibly N3P or N3X.
Adding to the cost savings, the iPhone Slim is also said to feature the first Apple-made 5G modem, which will probably cost less than the Qualcomm modems currently used.
A significantly thinner form factor also means less use of precious metal. The Kuo report states Apple might use titanium for the frame of its new ultra-thin iPhone, but it will probably be a lower amount compared to the Pro models. We have some controversy here, though, as The Information suggests the iPhone Slim will be made out of aluminum.
With all of this in place, this could prove one of the company’s most profitable decisions yet. If it doesn’t, the loss would not be as consequential thanks to the presumed lower production cost.
So, in essence, Apple might be banking on the superficial wants of customers, which is not necessarily a bad thing. This way we might finally see Apple come out of its shell, and try something a bit more exciting and different. If successful, the iPhone 17 Slim might even become the first stepping stone for more slim iPhones in the future.
Whatever the case ends up being, when a company goes back to the drawing board to try something new, it makes things more fun for us consumers. And judging by all the reactions, this seems like the first Apple product after the Vision Pro to stir some genuine excitement.
Things that are NOT allowed: