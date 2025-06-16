The most powerful Android gaming tablet has a new name and a release date
RedMagic's new tablet uses the same chipset as the Samsung Galaxy S25 and a massive battery with support for very fast charging speeds.
We’ve already reported about Nubia’s new gaming tablet, RedMagic Tablet 3 Pro, which also happens to be the most powerful Android tablet available on the market.
Yes, the RedMagic Tablet 3 Pro is now available for purchase in China for prices starting at 4,000 yuan ($550 / €480), which is an incredibly low amount considering its specs. We expect the tablet to cost a bit more when it launches globally, but not by much.
Speaking of which, RedMagic confirmed recently that its powerful Android gaming tablet will be available internationally beginning July 1. The slate will also have a different name for global markets: RedMagic Astra Gaming Tablet.
The tablet’s dedicated page on RedMagic’s official website doesn’t reveal any information about the price, but we do know Astra will be available in either Eclipse Black or Starfrost Silver.
Unlike many powerful Android tablets out there, Astra is a compact slate featuring a 9.06-inch OLED display with 2400 x 1504 pixels resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio and 165Hz refresh rate. In fact, this is the industry’s first OLED gaming tablet, at least according to RedMagic. Apart from having an OLED panel, the Astra Gaming Tablet is also the industry’s first to feature a display with 5280Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming.
The reason it’s the most powerful Android tablet available on the market is because RedMagic is using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Leading Version, which is a slightly overclocked version of the “vanilla” model.
RedMagic Astra Gaming Tablet retail package | Image credit: RedMagic
Not many phones are using the Leading Version of Snapdragon 8 Elite, but there’s one that everyone is familiar with, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 (the entire series). No tablet besides the RedMagic Astra Gaming Tablet takes advantage of this very powerful chip though.
Despite its compact chassis, RedMagic’s gaming tablet packs a massive 8,200 mAh battery that features support for 80W wired charging speeds, the fastest in the industry for a tablet of its size.
Another tidbit revealed by RedMagic is that its new tablet comes with a fingerprint sensor, a feature that not many slates offer.
The Astra Gaming Tablet will be available in multiple storage sizes including 12/256GB, 16/512GB, and 24GB/1TB. Fans who sign up on the international website are offered the chance to win a full refund after they purchase the tablet.
