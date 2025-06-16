Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

The most powerful Android gaming tablet has a new name and a release date

RedMagic's new tablet uses the same chipset as the Samsung Galaxy S25 and a massive battery with support for very fast charging speeds.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Tablets
RedMagic Astra Gaming Tablet
We’ve already reported about Nubia’s new gaming tablet, RedMagic Tablet 3 Pro, which also happens to be the most powerful Android tablet available on the market.

Yes, the RedMagic Tablet 3 Pro is now available for purchase in China for prices starting at 4,000 yuan ($550 / €480), which is an incredibly low amount considering its specs. We expect the tablet to cost a bit more when it launches globally, but not by much.

Speaking of which, RedMagic confirmed recently that its powerful Android gaming tablet will be available internationally beginning July 1. The slate will also have a different name for global markets: RedMagic Astra Gaming Tablet.

The tablet’s dedicated page on RedMagic’s official website doesn’t reveal any information about the price, but we do know Astra will be available in either Eclipse Black or Starfrost Silver.

Unlike many powerful Android tablets out there, Astra is a compact slate featuring a 9.06-inch OLED display with 2400 x 1504 pixels resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio and 165Hz refresh rate. In fact, this is the industry’s first OLED gaming tablet, at least according to RedMagic. Apart from having an OLED panel, the Astra Gaming Tablet is also the industry’s first to feature a display with 5280Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming.

The reason it’s the most powerful Android tablet available on the market is because RedMagic is using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Leading Version, which is a slightly overclocked version of the “vanilla” model.

RedMagic Astra Gaming Tablet retail package | Image credit: RedMagic

Not many phones are using the Leading Version of Snapdragon 8 Elite, but there’s one that everyone is familiar with, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 (the entire series). No tablet besides the RedMagic Astra Gaming Tablet takes advantage of this very powerful chip though.

Despite its compact chassis, RedMagic’s gaming tablet packs a massive 8,200 mAh battery that features support for 80W wired charging speeds, the fastest in the industry for a tablet of its size.

Another tidbit revealed by RedMagic is that its new tablet comes with a fingerprint sensor, a feature that not many slates offer.

The Astra Gaming Tablet will be available in multiple storage sizes including 12/256GB, 16/512GB, and 24GB/1TB. Fans who sign up on the international website are offered the chance to win a full refund after they purchase the tablet.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
The tablet that makes the iPad Pro M4 look overpriced
The tablet that makes the iPad Pro M4 look overpriced
From Bugs to Brilliance: The Real Story of the OnePlus 13 (after six months)
From Bugs to Brilliance: The Real Story of the OnePlus 13 (after six months)
Brilliant Walmart promo makes the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra too tempting to ignore
Brilliant Walmart promo makes the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra too tempting to ignore
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s nemesis arrives later this month to heat up competition
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s nemesis arrives later this month to heat up competition

Latest News

Apple just closed the door on an entire era as another iPhone just went vintage
Apple just closed the door on an entire era as another iPhone just went vintage
Best Buy is running the greatest no-trade-in OnePlus 13 sale to date
Best Buy is running the greatest no-trade-in OnePlus 13 sale to date
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is still available at its first-ever discount
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is still available at its first-ever discount
It’s not too late to snag the popular JBL Xtreme 4 at a whopping $130 off
It’s not too late to snag the popular JBL Xtreme 4 at a whopping $130 off
Save $150 on the powerful OnePlus 13R with this official store promo
Save $150 on the powerful OnePlus 13R with this official store promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless