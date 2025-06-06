The most powerful Android tablet is also a technological wonder
RedMagic Tablet 3 Pro scores multiple "industry’s first" for its battery, display, and design.
The upcoming RedMagic Tablet 3 Pro blurs the line between tablets and smartphones when it comes to size. In fact, this is the industry’s first small tablet with the fastest charging speed. It’s also the industry’s first OLED gaming tablet, at least according to RedMagic.
But what makes the Tablet 3 Pro stand out is its raw power. RedMagic’s slate is, obviously, designed for gaming, so it comes with very powerful hardware. First off, we have a top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset featuring a dedicated vapor chamber.
Despite its compact chassis, the Tablet 3 Pro packs a large 8,200 mAh battery, which features 80W fast charging speeds. Once again, RedMagic claims that this is the industry’s first small tablet with the fastest charging speed. How fast you ask? Apparently, the RedMagic Tablet 3 Pro’s battery charges 50% in just 22 minutes.
And for those who specifically decide to buy the tablet to play games, RedMagic announced that its tablet features the Synopsys S3930 touch controller chip. This chip supports wet hand touch and comes with advanced hot zone touch technologies.
To top it all off, RedMagic says the Tablet 3 Pro is the industry’s first flat back cover tablet, which features the company’s exclusive transparent active cooling fan design.
RedMagic Tablet 3 Pro will be officially introduced in China on June 11. It will be available in two color options: Deuterium Blade Transparent Dark Night and Deuterium Blade Transparent Silver Wing. No details about prices have been revealed yet.
Secondly, RedMagic Tablet 3 Pro boasts an incredible 9-inch OLED display with 165Hz refresh rate and peak local brightness of 1,600 nits. According to the Chinese company, its flagship’s display is industry’s first to feature 5280Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming. Besides that, the panel comes with a blue light filter and eye protection for those very long gaming sessions.
The Tablet 3 Pro is the industry's first gaming tablet with an OLED display | Image credit: RedMagic
It also supports bypass charging, which means that while charging, the tablet draws power directly from the charger instead of the battery. That not only reduces the need for battery cycling but also extends the battery lifespan in many cases.
RedMagic Tablet 3 Pro fits a large 8,200 mAh battery into a compact chassis | Image credit: RedMagic
