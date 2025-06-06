Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

The most powerful Android tablet is also a technological wonder

RedMagic Tablet 3 Pro scores multiple "industry’s first" for its battery, display, and design.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Tablets
RedMagic Tablet 3 Pro
The upcoming RedMagic Tablet 3 Pro blurs the line between tablets and smartphones when it comes to size. In fact, this is the industry’s first small tablet with the fastest charging speed. It’s also the industry’s first OLED gaming tablet, at least according to RedMagic.

But what makes the Tablet 3 Pro stand out is its raw power. RedMagic’s slate is, obviously, designed for gaming, so it comes with very powerful hardware. First off, we have a top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset featuring a dedicated vapor chamber.

Secondly, RedMagic Tablet 3 Pro boasts an incredible 9-inch OLED display with 165Hz refresh rate and peak local brightness of 1,600 nits. According to the Chinese company, its flagship’s display is industry’s first to feature 5280Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming. Besides that, the panel comes with a blue light filter and eye protection for those very long gaming sessions.

The most powerful Android tablet is also a technological wonder
The Tablet 3 Pro is the industry's first gaming tablet with an OLED display | Image credit: RedMagic

Despite its compact chassis, the Tablet 3 Pro packs a large 8,200 mAh battery, which features 80W fast charging speeds. Once again, RedMagic claims that this is the industry’s first small tablet with the fastest charging speed. How fast you ask? Apparently, the RedMagic Tablet 3 Pro’s battery charges 50% in just 22 minutes.

It also supports bypass charging, which means that while charging, the tablet draws power directly from the charger instead of the battery. That not only reduces the need for battery cycling but also extends the battery lifespan in many cases.

The most powerful Android tablet is also a technological wonder
RedMagic Tablet 3 Pro fits a large 8,200 mAh battery into a compact chassis | Image credit: RedMagic

And for those who specifically decide to buy the tablet to play games, RedMagic announced that its tablet features the Synopsys S3930 touch controller chip. This chip supports wet hand touch and comes with advanced hot zone touch technologies.

To top it all off, RedMagic says the Tablet 3 Pro is the industry’s first flat back cover tablet, which features the company’s exclusive transparent active cooling fan design.

RedMagic Tablet 3 Pro will be officially introduced in China on June 11. It will be available in two color options: Deuterium Blade Transparent Dark Night and Deuterium Blade Transparent Silver Wing. No details about prices have been revealed yet.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 3

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 5

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 7
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
Discounted by $261, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is just too good to pass up
Discounted by $261, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is just too good to pass up

Latest News

Peer-reviewed study puts Apple Watch fitness tracking to the test: Here's the takeaway
Peer-reviewed study puts Apple Watch fitness tracking to the test: Here's the takeaway
Galaxy S25 Edge is a dream come true for buyers seeking ultra-slim phone during Samsung Discover
Galaxy S25 Edge is a dream come true for buyers seeking ultra-slim phone during Samsung Discover
It’s absurd that Sony expects this marketing strategy to work
It’s absurd that Sony expects this marketing strategy to work
New flagship smartphone makes PC gaming on mobile smoother than ever
New flagship smartphone makes PC gaming on mobile smoother than ever
The OnePlus Pad 3 lands – sleek, smart, and seriously powerful
The OnePlus Pad 3 lands – sleek, smart, and seriously powerful
Samsung slashes up to $650 off the Galaxy S25+ during its Discover Summer Sale
Samsung slashes up to $650 off the Galaxy S25+ during its Discover Summer Sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless