The most powerful Android tablet is also a technological wonder

The Tablet 3 Pro is the industry's first gaming tablet with an OLED display | Image credit: RedMagic

Despite its compact chassis, the Tablet 3 Pro packs a large 8,200 mAh battery, which features 80W fast charging speeds. Once again, RedMagic claims that this is the industry’s first small tablet with the fastest charging speed. How fast you ask? Apparently, the RedMagic Tablet 3 Pro’s battery charges 50% in just 22 minutes.It also supports bypass charging, which means that while charging, the tablet draws power directly from the charger instead of the battery. That not only reduces the need for battery cycling but also extends the battery lifespan in many cases.