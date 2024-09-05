Meet the Red Magic Nova, Nubia’s new gaming tablet
Red Magic Nova | Image credit: NubiaAs expected, Nubia revealed a new member of its Red Magic lineup, the Nova. Unlike the previous entries in the family, this is a tablet that wants to replace your laptop for gaming activities on the go.
Surprisingly, when it comes to size, there’s just one version of the Red Magic Nova available in China, not two as previous rumors claimed. The Chinese customers are getting the 10.9-inch model that’s powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version processor.
According to Nubia, the Red Magic Nova achieved an AnTuTu score of 2,352,902, one of the highest in the benchmark’s database. The 10.9-inch 2.8K display features 144Hz refresh rate and instant sampling rate of 840Hz.
To keep the tablet cool during long gaming sessions, Nubia added a 20,000 RPM internal fan, a 3D heat pipe, and 3D internal circulation air ducts. Additionally, the slate’s design features a 29,400mm under-screen dissipation alloy, 9,268 superconducting copper foil, 89,114m integrated aviation aluminum body, and thermal conductive gel.
Red Magic Nova | Image credit: Nubia
The Red Magic Nova is powered by a huge 10,100 mAh battery with 120W flash charge functionality. It runs on Red Magic OS 9.5, which is based on Android 14. It also embeds the company’s Cube AI technology, which promises to enhance gaming with AI triggers, audio-visual probes, smart navigators, and customizable controls. On top of that, the tablet support some of the most popular controllers, as well as streaming from various platforms such as Steam, Epic Games, PlayStation, and Xbox.
The Red Magic Nova tablet is now available for purchase in China, but information about the international version will be announced on September 27.
The slate comes in three memory configurations and two colors, including 12/256GB in Cyclone and Snowfall (CNY 3999 / $565 / €505). Besides that, customers can also choose to go for the slightly more expensive versions: 16/512GB in Cyclone and Snowfall (CNY 4499 / $635 / €570), 24GB/1TB in Snowfall (CNY 5599 / $790 / €710).
