Meet the Red Magic Nova, Nubia’s new gaming tablet

The Red Magic Nova is powered by a huge 10,100 mAh battery with 120W flash charge functionality. It runs on Red Magic OS 9.5, which is based on Android 14 . It also embeds the company’s Cube AI technology, which promises to enhance gaming with AI triggers, audio-visual probes, smart navigators, and customizable controls. On top of that, the tablet support some of the most popular controllers, as well as streaming from various platforms such as Steam, Epic Games, PlayStation, and Xbox.The Red Magic Nova tablet is now available for purchase in China, but information about the international version will be announced on September 27.The slate comes in three memory configurations and two colors, including 12/256GB in Cyclone and Snowfall (CNY 3999 / $565 / €505). Besides that, customers can also choose to go for the slightly more expensive versions: 16/512GB in Cyclone and Snowfall (CNY 4499 / $635 / €570), 24GB/1TB in Snowfall (CNY 5599 / $790 / €710).