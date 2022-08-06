 Unpacked before Unpacked? Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 real-world images leaked - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Unpacked before Unpacked? Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 real-world images leaked

Samsung Android
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Unpacked before Unpacked? Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 real-world images leaked
With four days remaining until the August 10 Unpacked event where the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 will be revealed, the last thing Samsung would want are hands-on images plastered all over the internet, but unfortunately for the company, that's exactly what has happened.

Twitter user @noh_tech has posted real-world images of both Z Fold 4 and Flip 4. It's not clear where he got the photos from but they do seem legit, considering they are in line with previously leaked pictures and design rumors.

The Fold 4 and Flip 4 are rumored to keep the same overall look as the outgoing models, which happen to be one of the best foldable phones around.


As leaks had said, the Fold 4 appears to have a single-hinge design, which I think gives it a more put-together look. The outer display does look somewhat wider, which aligns with leaks that had said that the Fold 4 would have wider aspect ratios. It's very hard to spot the crease, which means that the reports about a less prominent inner display crease were right on the money. 

Next up is the Flip 4, of which hands-on images had appeared in June. This device also appears to have a thinner hinge than its predecessor and Samsung may have trimmed down the bezels a little bit too. The outer display is rumored to grow from 1.9-inches to 2.1-inches, and the screen does look a tad bigger.


Overall, Samsung appears to have made subtle changes to refine the design of its upcoming foldable phones. The bigger changes will be under the hood. For instance, both handsets will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and could be a lot faster than the models they will supersede. The Fold 4 is also rumored to have new camera sensors, whereas the Flip 4 could boast more impressive battery and charging specs.

The devices, or at least the Flip 4, might be a bit more expensive than the outgoing models. Pre-order reservations are now live and will net you exclusive offers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Reserve the next Galaxy and get up to $200 off in Samsung credits as well as some exclusive offers.
Trade-in Gift
Pre-order at Samsung


Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Reserve the next Galaxy and get up to $200 off in Samsung Credit, excellent trade-in value, and exclusive colors.
Trade-in Gift
Pre-order at Samsung


Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm)

Reserve the next Galaxy and get $50 off in Samsung credits, excellent trade-in value, and exclusive colors. Get up to $200 if you reserve with other upcoming Galaxy devices.
Trade-in Gift
Pre-order at Samsung
Story Timeline
58 stories
06 Aug, 2022
Unpacked before Unpacked? Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 real-world images leaked
05 Aug, 2022
The 'ultimate' Unpacked leak shows every upcoming Samsung device in ultra-high-res glory
03 Aug, 2022
Latest Fold 4 rumor points to serious performance gains over Fold 3
02 Aug, 2022
Samsung might have a less convoluted name for its next foldable range
29 Jul, 2022
These are all the Galaxy Z Flip 4 colors and combos prematurely confirmed by Samsung
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

YouTube might soon let you zoom in on videos
YouTube might soon let you zoom in on videos
No battery size upgrade tipped for Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra
No battery size upgrade tipped for Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple and Google delist 592,000 abandoned or fishy apps from respective app stores in Q2 2022
Apple and Google delist 592,000 abandoned or fishy apps from respective app stores in Q2 2022
In search of the perfect compact phone: Asus ZenFone 9
In search of the perfect compact phone: Asus ZenFone 9
T-Mobile brings (theoretically) stable Android 12 goodies to its OnePlus 8 and 8T variants
T-Mobile brings (theoretically) stable Android 12 goodies to its OnePlus 8 and 8T variants
TikTok now lets you buy tickets for Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher, and more
TikTok now lets you buy tickets for Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher, and more

Popular stories

T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro i-cutout takes up a lot of space, leaked screen protector image shows
iPhone 14 Pro i-cutout takes up a lot of space, leaked screen protector image shows
'Very reputable' sources reveal pre-order and launch dates for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
'Very reputable' sources reveal pre-order and launch dates for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless