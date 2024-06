Motorola Razr (2023), the cheapest flip phone, is still $250 off at Amazon

A week ago, Motorola and Amazon took us completely by surprise, lowering the price tag for the cheapest flip phone even further. Don't remember what we're talking about? The Razr (2023) , which normally costs $700, got a stupendous $250 price cut. Quite incredibly, the Amazon deal is still up for grabs!





Save $250 on the Motorola Razr (2023) The cheapest flip phone remains at its new best price on Amazon. The stupendous discount shaves off $250 off the phone's price tag, landing it under $450. If you're looking for a new flip phone and want to get the most bang for your buck, definitely consider taking advantage of this awesome deal. It might not remain live much longer on Amazon. $250 off (36%) Buy at Amazon









Under the hood, you have a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, offering respectable performance with no lag or stutters. On the camera front, you get a 64MP wide sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide unit, which give you mostly decent photos, especially when there's plenty of light. There's also a 32MP selfie camera that's also respectable, given the phone's asking price.



The Razr (2023) may have a slightly less attractive cover screen than its Plus sibling, but it's still the best value-for-money flip phone you can get right now. It has a larger 4,200 mAh battery than the The cover screen measures 1.4 inches, which definitely isn't on par with other Android phones with a flip design. Then again, this phone arrives at a much lower price point, and sacrifices had to be made to achieve that.Under the hood, you have a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, offering respectable performance with no lag or stutters. On the camera front, you get a 64MP wide sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide unit, which give you mostly decent photos, especially when there's plenty of light. There's also a 32MP selfie camera that's also respectable, given the phone's asking price.The Razr (2023) may have a slightly less attractive cover screen than its Plus sibling, but it's still the best value-for-money flip phone you can get right now. It has a larger 4,200 mAh battery than the Razr+ (2023) and is a pretty solid device overall. For comparison, the Plus model has a 3,800 mAh battery.





Are you tempted by what this phone has to offer? Well, then, what are you waiting for? Save $250 on it while you still can! The Amazon deal may not last much longer.

So, if you missed the first chance to get this ultra-sleek and affordable flip phone at its new best price, now's still a great time to do so. In case you're wondering, the Motorola phone was previously offered at $200 off at best. So, although not by much, the current deal beats any other offer we've seen for the Razr (2023).For just about $450, this phone gives bargain hunters (almost) everything they could want from a flip device. It has a sleek form factor and a gorgeous 6.9-inch main pOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rates.