Motorola Razr (2023), the cheapest flip phone, is still $250 off at Amazon
A week ago, Motorola and Amazon took us completely by surprise, lowering the price tag for the cheapest flip phone even further. Don't remember what we're talking about? The Razr (2023), which normally costs $700, got a stupendous $250 price cut. Quite incredibly, the Amazon deal is still up for grabs!
So, if you missed the first chance to get this ultra-sleek and affordable flip phone at its new best price, now's still a great time to do so. In case you're wondering, the Motorola phone was previously offered at $200 off at best. So, although not by much, the current deal beats any other offer we've seen for the Razr (2023).
For just about $450, this phone gives bargain hunters (almost) everything they could want from a flip device. It has a sleek form factor and a gorgeous 6.9-inch main pOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rates.
The cover screen measures 1.4 inches, which definitely isn't on par with other Android phones with a flip design. Then again, this phone arrives at a much lower price point, and sacrifices had to be made to achieve that.
Under the hood, you have a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, offering respectable performance with no lag or stutters. On the camera front, you get a 64MP wide sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide unit, which give you mostly decent photos, especially when there's plenty of light. There's also a 32MP selfie camera that's also respectable, given the phone's asking price.
The Razr (2023) may have a slightly less attractive cover screen than its Plus sibling, but it's still the best value-for-money flip phone you can get right now. It has a larger 4,200 mAh battery than the Razr+ (2023) and is a pretty solid device overall. For comparison, the Plus model has a 3,800 mAh battery.
Are you tempted by what this phone has to offer? Well, then, what are you waiting for? Save $250 on it while you still can! The Amazon deal may not last much longer.
