Android 5G

The cheapest 5G flagship smartphone is now available in the US

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 26, 2020, 8:04 AM
The cheapest 5G flagship smartphone is now available in the US
Besides OnePlus, Nubia is one of the few other Chinese companies that are selling its smartphones in the United States. Several weeks ago, Nubia revealed its most powerful smartphone to date, the Red Magic 5S, and promised to make it available worldwide in Q3 2020.

Today, we're happy to inform you that Nubia Red Magic 5S is available for pre-order in the United States for just $580, a low price for what the smartphone promises in terms of hardware. Although it's advertised as a gaming smartphone, the Red Magic 5S has everything that an average user expects from a top-of-the-line handset, including a powerful processor, large amounts of memory, and 5G support.

Also, the Red Magic 5S comes with a stunning 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that features a 144Hz refresh rate, a must for games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile. More importantly, the smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which makes it not only desirable for the US market but also very powerful.

Now, when it comes to memory, the basic version of Nubia Red Magic 5S packs 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, but for just $70 more, customers can get the 12GB/256GB model. Since it comes with so many energy-hungry pieces of hardware, the Red Magic 5S needs a big battery, and Nubia delivers. The flagship is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery that features Nubia's proprietary 55W Quick Charge technology.

The only downside is that the Red Magic 5S runs Nubia's Red Magic OS 3.5 based on Android 10, so if you're not used to this specific software, you might have some trouble getting used to it. You can pre-order the Nubia Red Magic 5S directly from the company's online store. The cheaper version costs $580, while the most expensive model can be had for $650.

