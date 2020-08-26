The cheapest 5G flagship smartphone is now available in the US
Also, the Red Magic 5S comes with a stunning 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that features a 144Hz refresh rate, a must for games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile. More importantly, the smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which makes it not only desirable for the US market but also very powerful.
Now, when it comes to memory, the basic version of Nubia Red Magic 5S packs 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, but for just $70 more, customers can get the 12GB/256GB model. Since it comes with so many energy-hungry pieces of hardware, the Red Magic 5S needs a big battery, and Nubia delivers. The flagship is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery that features Nubia's proprietary 55W Quick Charge technology.
The only downside is that the Red Magic 5S runs Nubia's Red Magic OS 3.5 based on Android 10, so if you're not used to this specific software, you might have some trouble getting used to it. You can pre-order the Nubia Red Magic 5S directly from the company's online store. The cheaper version costs $580, while the most expensive model can be had for $650.