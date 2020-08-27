T-Mobile launches the most affordable 5G smartphone in the US
The REVVL 5G will start shipping on September 4, just like the other even cheaper smartphones, the REVVL 4 and REVVL 4+. Even if you don't want to activate a new line, the REVVL 5G is still a good deal at just $400 outright.
As far as the REVVL 4 and 4+ goes, they are available for $5/month and $8/month, respectively – all over 24 months with $0 down for well-qualified customers on T-Mobile's no-interest equipment installment plan. After the 50% off promotion ends, the REVVL 5G will revert to full price and customers will be able to get it for $16.67/month for 24 months with $0 down.
The REVVL 4 can also be purchased for $120, while the REVVL 4+ costs exactly $192. It's also worth mentioning that all three phones will be coming to Metro as well, and customers will be able to get them for free (REVVL 4/4+) or for just $200 (REVVL 5G) after 24 bill credits when they switch or add a line.
Specs-wise, the REVVL 5G is quite decent thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor inside, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone sports a large 6.55-inch FHD+ display, a triple-camera setup (48MP+8MP+5MP), and a large 4,500 mAh battery.
The REVVL 4+ lacks 5G support, but it does pack a large 6.5-inch HD+ display and a decent 4,000 mAh battery. This one is equipped with a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal memory.
Last but not least, the cheapest of the three, the REVVL 4 features a slightly smaller 6.2-inch HD+ display and a 3,500 mAh battery. On the inside, the phone packs a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6761V processor, 2GB RAM, and just 32GB expandable storage. Obviously, all three REVVL phones run Android 10 right out of the box.