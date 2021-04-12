Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories Apple Audio

Apple developing TV box with integrated HomePod speaker, camera

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 12, 2021, 6:27 AM
Apple developing TV box with integrated HomePod speaker, camera
A month after discontinuing the original HomePod smart speaker, Apple is reportedly working on a new product that combines traditional smart speaker functionalities with that of an Apple TV.

The next Apple TV could integrate a HomePod and camera


In a bid to revamp its smart-home hardware offering, Bloombergreports that Apple is in the early stages of developing an advanced set-top box that integrates a HomePod speaker and a FaceTime camera for video calls through a connected TV.

People familiar with the matter report that it would offer all basic Apple TV functions like streaming video and gaming, as well as smart speaker functions like streaming music and Siri support.

Because the product is still in the early stages, Apple could choose to cancel the device entirely. But releasing a product that combines TV, speaker, and video functionality is perhaps Apple’s best chance to succeed.

The Silicon Valley-based company accounted for a tiny share of the TV streaming market last year and a small share of the smart speaker segment, despite offering one of the best smart speakers from an audio perspective, due to extremely tough competition from rival brands. 

Echo Show-like HomePod with robotic arm in the pipeline too


Apple is still looking to compete directly with Amazon and Google, though. In addition to the device described above, the company is reportedly working on a high-end Smart Display that combines iPad and HomePod functionalities.

Like Amazon’s Echo Show, the device could follow users around a room with a robotic arm that connects the display to the speaker itself. Whether this makes the cut on the final product will remain to be seen.

Entering the Smart Display would be much tougher, though. Market leaders Amazon and Google have been competing in the segment for quite some, while Facebook and other brands like Lenovo also sell their own hardware.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Popular stories
The Google Pixel 5a has reportedly been canceled in most markets
Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
Samsung's iTest app turns your iPhone into a Galaxy with Android teaser

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google deleted this Android app from the Play Store; you still need to delete it from your phone
Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
T-Mobile's latest 'Un-carrier' move includes free 5G phones and unlimited plan upgrades for all
Popular stories
At least one million Verizon customers need to return this faulty device before it catches fire
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
Popular stories
Nine out of ten iPhone users have this installed on their phones

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless