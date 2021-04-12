Apple developing TV box with integrated HomePod speaker, camera
The next Apple TV could integrate a HomePod and camera
In a bid to revamp its smart-home hardware offering, Bloombergreports that Apple is in the early stages of developing an advanced set-top box that integrates a HomePod speaker and a FaceTime camera for video calls through a connected TV.
Because the product is still in the early stages, Apple could choose to cancel the device entirely. But releasing a product that combines TV, speaker, and video functionality is perhaps Apple’s best chance to succeed.
The Silicon Valley-based company accounted for a tiny share of the TV streaming market last year and a small share of the smart speaker segment, despite offering one of the best smart speakers from an audio perspective, due to extremely tough competition from rival brands.
Echo Show-like HomePod with robotic arm in the pipeline too
Apple is still looking to compete directly with Amazon and Google, though. In addition to the device described above, the company is reportedly working on a high-end Smart Display that combines iPad and HomePod functionalities.
Entering the Smart Display would be much tougher, though. Market leaders Amazon and Google have been competing in the segment for quite some, while Facebook and other brands like Lenovo also sell their own hardware.