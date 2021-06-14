The original Apple HomePod is officially out of stock three months after being discontinued



The price of the HomePod mini is much more affordable at $99. It supports Siri and Spatial Audio as well, and you can purchase it on Best Buy from the link below:

The HomePod supports touch gestures, and has LED lights for indication. It can recognise different people by their voice and act according to their preferences, like playing music that it knows the person in question likes. Apple’s Spatial Audio was introduced on the HomePod, with the smart speaker analyzing the room it’s in and adjusting its sound for better audio experience.Apple's first smart speaker faced tough competition from Amazon Echo and Google Home , which were both significantly cheaper than the $349 HomePod at launch. The Echo uses Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, while Google's smart speaker series use Google Assistant