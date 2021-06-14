The original Apple HomePod is officially out of stock three months after being discontinued

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
Jun 14, 2021, 5:00 AM
The original Apple HomePod is officially out of stock
Apple HomePod is officially out of stock in US and Canadian warehouses. The discontinued smart speaker is listed as “sold out” on Apple’s website in both black and white colors.

Until recently, the white HomePod model was sold in the US, with the black one sold out. It is the same story in Canada. Last week both colors were out of stock, then Apple restocked the white model for a brief period of time, until it was once again unavailable.

The company discontinued the full size HomePod back in March to focus on the HomePod mini that was launched in November 2020.

"‌HomePod mini‌ has been a hit since its debut last fall, offering customers amazing sound, an intelligent assistant, and smart home control all for just $99. We are focusing our efforts on ‌‌HomePod mini‌‌. We are discontinuing the original ‌‌HomePod‌‌, it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores, and Apple Authorized Resellers." - Apple


The original HomePod was introduced in 2017, and was the company’s first smart speaker. The HomePod uses the Apple A8 chip coupled with 1GB of RAM and relies on Siri - Apple’s well known voice assistant. A 6 microphone array surrounded by a 3D mesh fabric is another feature of the smart device. As speakers go, the HomePod has a 7 tweeter array of speakers and a 4-inch upward-facing woofer.
 

The HomePod supports touch gestures, and has LED lights for indication. It can recognise different people by their voice and act according to their preferences, like playing music that it knows the person in question likes. Apple’s Spatial Audio was introduced on the HomePod, with the smart speaker analyzing the room it’s in and adjusting its sound for better audio experience.

Apple's first smart speaker faced tough competition from Amazon Echo and Google Home, which were both significantly cheaper than the $349 HomePod at launch. The Echo uses Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, while Google's smart speaker series use Google Assistant.

The price of the HomePod mini is much more affordable at $99. It supports Siri and Spatial Audio as well, and you can purchase it on Best Buy from the link below:

Apple HomePod mini

- Smart speaker with Siri

$99 99
Buy at BestBuy

