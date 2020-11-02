Pandora support now available on Apple's HomePod

It's no surprise that Pandora integration is now available on the HomePod
, as Apple announced last month
it will bring support for the music streaming service to both its smart speakers. However, at that time, the Cupertino giant didn't mention when exactly Pandora integration for HomePod will arrive, so the fact that it's now available is what's really important.
Although we're still a few weeks away from the HomePod Mini's market launch, Apple
decided to make Pandora integration available to HomePod users before Mini's release. When HomePod Mini launches later this month, it will be fully compatible with Pandora integration. Until then, HomePod users can start taking advantage of the new features by following the steps described below:
Once the steps above are completed, you'll be able to use your voice to control Pandora on your Apple HomePod
. You can start asking Siri to play your favorite tunes and customize your listening experience without having to use your hands.
