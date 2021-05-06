Apple’s HomePod and HomePod mini take a small step towards catching up with the competition
That means you can finally (fi-nal-ly!) ask Siri to play individual tracks, albums, favorites, and playlists, as well as your very own personalized "Flow", without lifting so much as a finger. Of course, you'll have to first set Deezer as your default music service on your hot new HomePod Mini or OG HomePod, which shouldn't be too difficult a task to complete in Apple's official Home app.
For instance, you can say "Hey Siri, play Bad Bunny on Deezer." Or, if you have slightly better taste in music, you can say "Hey Siri, play Kendrick Lamar on Deezer." Either way, you'll need one of the aforementioned paid service tiers, as well as iOS 14.3 or above on your iPhone and the "latest software" on your HomePod or HomePod Mini, for everything to work nice and smoothly.
In case you're wondering, Deezer is today officially joining a (far too short) list of HomePod-supported music streaming platforms also including the likes of Pandora, iHeartRadio, and of course, Apple Music. Unfortunately, Spotify, Tidal, and YouTube Music are still missing from said list, which explains (at least in part) the modest popularity of Apple's Siri-controlled Echo rivals.