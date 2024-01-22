Vote now: Would you buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra now that it's more expensive?

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
The Galaxy S24 series is finally official, and even though fans of the brand and tech enthusiasts have been lamenting the lack of upgrades and innovations ever since the global premiere, there's one big change, and it concerns the Galaxy S24 Ultra. What's the change? It's price.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1,299, a hundred bucks more than its predecessor. One might argue that the price bump is due to the use of exotic materials, such as the titanium frame, but no matter the reason, the price is hard to swallow, especially if you pay full, without a trade-in or other subsidy.

So, there's a legitimate question here. Now that the Galaxy S24 Ultra is more expensive than the iPhone 15 Pro Max, would these small changes—AI tricks, a titanium frame, and one fancy periscope camera—be enough to justify the price hike?

And more importantly, would people still buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra? If we leave foldable phones out of the equation, the S24 Ultra is one of the most expensive Android phones on the market. Granted, Sony sometimes outdoes itself by slapping crazy numbers on its top Xperia models, such as the $1,599 the 1 Mark IV launched at, but these don't hold up for more than a month.

So, would you still buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra for $1,299? Or is this model now over the line and too expensive? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts on titanium, artificial intelligence, and inflation in the comment section below.

Would you buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra now that it starts at $1,299?

