Vote now: What will be your next phone?
This poll is secretly (or not so secretly) about foldables! As you can see from the options, we're trying to see whether people are excited about this not-so-new-anymore technology or prefer traditional, non-folding phones.
Truth is, foldable phones have been around for more than five years now, and adoption has been slow, to say the least. The market penetration of foldable smartphones for 2023 is estimated at 1.6%, which is pretty low considering the hype and expectations for the past five years.
More competition also leads to better and cheaper devices, and we're starting to see this manifest in the current foldable smartphone offerings. The Motorola Razr Plus is a great device, pushing Samsung's Z Flip series to evolve in order to compete.
Let's not forget that Google also hopped on the foldable train with its Pixel Fold model, and OnePlus decided that it's time to stir the smartphone market even more with the amazing OnePlus Open.
So, the year is drawing to a close, and we have some real options on the foldable scene. Would you buy one, though? That's the ultimate question. Vote in our poll, and, as always, share your thoughts in the comment section below!
Meanwhile, things are not so simple, as for most of that period, Samsung was pretty much the only viable option on the foldable market. However, with the entry of other major smartphone manufacturers into the foldable market, market penetration is expected to increase significantly in the coming years.
There are some strong players from the Far East, too. Oppo, Huawei, and Honor have been making great foldables for quite some time, and they're bound to make an impression, despite hurdles such as trade restrictions and political tensions.
