Vote now: Do you use apps to track health and fitness?



Nowadays, there are apps for everything, from counting your calorie intake to keeping track of your ketone levels in your blood (I've done this during my keto diet period). Some of these apps are amazing; you can just take a photo of your food, and if it's simple enough, the app will estimate your calories.



And if you pair your smartphone with a wearable, things are getting even more detailed. Some watches can take your blood pressure and measure blood oxygen levels; it's like wearing a medical lab on your wrist.



But all that comes with a big disadvantage, at least in my opinion. It's one more thing to think about and keep track of. Granted, most apps do the heavy lifting for you, but you need to manually input data, revise and check the statistics, and all in all, worry about it. This comes with bonus anxiety if you're a control freak like me and can't rest properly.



So, after a couple of weeks of diligently entering data and keeping track of whatever I'm doing, I just stop paying attention to the app and eventually delete it. What about you? Do you use apps to track your health and fitness? Do you have the same issues? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.

Do you use apps to track health and fitness? Yes, all the time I've tried a couple of times but didn't stick to it. No Other (leave a comment) Yes, all the time 100% I've tried a couple of times but didn't stick to it. 0% No 0% Other (leave a comment) 0%





