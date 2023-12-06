Vote now: How likely are you to stick with your current smartphone brand for your next upgrade?

We're all fanboys, more or less. It's human nature to associate with something and hold on to it, sometimes leaving objective flaws aside in the process. And it's perfectly fine. First of all, nothing is perfect, and second, if belonging to a “tribe” makes you feel better, that's alright too.Of course, nothing radical is ever good, so we should be careful not to exercise extremes. There are countless stories where people blindly follow their idols, brands, faiths, or whatever. We should always be mindful about it, and we shouldn't leave our critical thinking at home.But let's not turn this into a moral lecture. We're here to check on the so-called brand loyalty. I'll start with a personal example. Since early childhood, I have been a Sony fan. The first TV set that I bought with my own money was a tiny 14” Sony (to go with my brand-new original PlayStation).Over the years, I went through a lot of Sony products (Walkmans, consoles, and phones), eventually giving up on my fanboyism and converting it to a much more objective approach. And even though I probably won't buy a Xperia with my own money, every time I hold one of these phones for a review, there's sweet nostalgia in my chest.The question here is simple. How likely are you to stick with your current smartphone brand? Are you a brand loyalist, and does what is written on the tin matter? Vote in our poll, and share your favorite brand in the comment section below.