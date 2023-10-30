Vote now: Do you think foldable phones will make small tablets obsolete?
Ten years ago, the notion that you would be able to fold your phone screen in half probably seemed like science fiction. And yet, here we are. The foldable market is growing—not as fast as many would've hoped—but still, more and more companies are getting into it.
OnePlus was the last to hop on that train with the OnePlus Open, and after we took it for a spin, we deemed it worthy to take the fight to the Galaxy Z Fold line. We also have really strong foldable entries from the Far East.
What about small tablets, then? Most foldable phones are pushing the 8-inch threshold and getting dangerously close to jeopardizing the most popular tablet size, the 10-inch. There's one big advantage that tablets still have, and it's the price.
Huawei, Honor, and Oppo are all battling to offer the best foldable phone experience, pushing the innovation in the field. Some of these Chinese foldables are as slim as a normal bar phone, and they sport the same big batteries and powerful cameras as their non-folding counterparts.
You can get a good 10-inch tablet for a fraction of the price of a foldable phone. We're not sure if this is going to change, even if foldable phones become mainstream. What do you think about it? Will foldable phones make tablets obsolete? What are the prerequisites for this to happen? Vote in the poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below, as always.
