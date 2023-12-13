Vote now: OnePlus 12 - hot or not?
The OnePlus 12 went official in China a few days ago, sending ripples throughout the smartphone universe just like colliding black holes' gravitational waves. Well, I'm exaggerating here for dramatic effect, of course, but the fact of the matter is that this is one of the few phones that got me really excited in the past couple of years.
Judging from the official OnePlus 12 camera samples the company released a couple of days ago, we're in for a treat with this camera system. I know these are controlled-environment, cherry-picked samples, but still, they look awesome.
The design of the OnePlus 12 is nothing radical; it screams OnePlus, and that's okay. And, of course, being a true flagship, this phone comes with the latest Snapdragon inside, the 8 Gen 3, but I've kinda stopped caring about phone processors nowadays; they're plenty fast.
So, what do you think about the OnePlus 12? Is it hot or not? Do you think it will push other companies to amp up their game? Maybe make Samsung finally upgrade its flagship camera systems, or make Apple put larger batteries inside the latest iPhones? Vote and comment, guys!
There are two main areas that I feel are paramount for the success of this device, and bear with me; one is not so obvious. The first, of course, is the camera. The main snapper is using one of Sony's latest sensors bearing the rebranded LYTIA moniker.
Judging from the official OnePlus 12 camera samples the company released a couple of days ago, we're in for a treat with this camera system. I know these are controlled-environment, cherry-picked samples, but still, they look awesome.
The second feature is the rather large 5,400 mAh battery. Again, there are phones with larger batteries (mainly gaming devices with huge footprints, as well), but in a sleek and thin flagship, this is one of the largest cells to date. And battery life in smartphones is sometimes hugely underrated.
The design of the OnePlus 12 is nothing radical; it screams OnePlus, and that's okay. And, of course, being a true flagship, this phone comes with the latest Snapdragon inside, the 8 Gen 3, but I've kinda stopped caring about phone processors nowadays; they're plenty fast.
So, what do you think about the OnePlus 12? Is it hot or not? Do you think it will push other companies to amp up their game? Maybe make Samsung finally upgrade its flagship camera systems, or make Apple put larger batteries inside the latest iPhones? Vote and comment, guys!
More Polls:
Things that are NOT allowed: