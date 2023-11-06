Vote now: Galaxy S24 design renders - hot or not?







The potential launch of Samsung's next flagship phones is expected to be on January 18. A mashup of leaks, rumors, industry insiders, and common sense led to the creation of the said renders. Of course, the actual phones might differ a lot, but this is the price to be paid for having such early visualizations.



One of the big changes is the flatter side of the Ultra model. Actually, the biggest one is the flat screen, instead of the curved one that Samsung has been using in the past couple of Ultra generations. Granted, the curve has been shrinking with every new model, only to finally disappear in the S24 Ultra, or so it seems.



The vanilla S24 and the Plus models also look slightly different than their respective predecessors, with different radii of the curves. With that being said, there aren't many other visual changes. The camera cutouts on the back look the same, and the button placement also seems unchanged.



