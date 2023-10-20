Vote now: OnePlus Open - hot or not?
OnePlus surprised the smartphone community with its first foldable model, the OnePlus Open. As a first-gen device, it's astonishing and quite polished. We shouldn't forget, however, that OnePlus has Oppo's expertise at hand, and even though the OnePlus Open technically is the first foldable of the company, OnePlus had something to step on.
There's a big battery inside the thin body of the OnePlus Open, and both the cover display and the main flexible one are a joy to lay your eyes on. They're LTPO and can go to 120Hz, plus they're both quite bright with some astonishing numbers to prove it.
Vote in our poll, and be sure to check out our detailed OnePlus Open coverage for a deep dive. Leave your comments in the section below, and let's see what fate awaits the ever-changing foldable market.
First-gen or not, the OnePlus Open is here with some amazing specs under the hood. The latest Snapdragon processor is the beating heart of this beast, coupled with ample 16GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM.
The camera system on the back is Hasselblad-branded and houses cool stuff such as a dual-layer transistor pixel sensor (pioneered by Sony) and a periscope zoom lens. Everything looks good on paper, and it also feels good (check out our detailed OnePlus Open review), but will people buy this phone? Do you think the OnePlus Open is hot or not?
