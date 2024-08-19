The Wi-Fi model of the Pixel Watch is heavily discounted and is the one to get if you don't want to break the bank
We recently shared that the LTE variant of the OG Pixel Watch is a real treat for bargain hunters at $100 off its price on Amazon. And you'll be pleased to learn that its more affordable Wi-Fi variant is also on sale for $100 off.
This means you can snatch one for just under $180, which is incredible. So, if you don't need LTE and want to spend as little as possible on a new Pixel smartwatch, you should hurry up and snag the Wi-Fi model now while it's still on sale.
The first-gen Pixel Watch may be advancing in age, but it's a real budget delight, especially at its current price on Amazon. Since Google made the Pixel Watch to rival Samsung and Apple's wearables, the first-ever smartwatch of the company is a premium timepiece in every sense of the word.
For instance, it has a sleek, dome-like design that complements both casual and formal attire. Furthermore, it comes with a plethora of health-tracking features and can even measure your heart rate every second.
It's also worth noting that Google has fixed the battery life issue, and the watch should be able to last you the whole day without top-ups. When it came out, the Pixel Watch had to be charged twice a day, which made it impossible to recommend. That's why we are happy that the problem has been resolved.
With its features, sleek design, and budget-friendly price tag, the Pixel Watch is the best choice if you are a Pixel user on a budget and can't afford to go for the latest and greatest Pixel Watch 3. Therefore, we suggest not wasting time and snagging this brilliant timepiece for less today!
The watch also has smart notifications and phone call support, as well as NFC for contactless payments. And given that it runs on Wear OS and is a Google wearable, it supports our beloved Play Store, where you can download a wide range of apps and watch faces directly onto your smartwatch.
