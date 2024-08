The Wi-Fi model of the Pixel Watch is heavily discounted and is the one to get if you don't want to break the bank

Pixel Watch Wi-Fi: Save $100 on Amazon! The Wi-Fi version of the Pixel Watch is discounted by $100 on Amazon. The watch has a sleek design and packs plenty of features. It's a top choice for anyone on a budget. So, save on one now while you can! $100 off (36%) Buy at Amazon

The first-gen Pixel Watch may be advancing in age, but it's a real budget delight, especially at its current price on Amazon. Since Google made the Pixel Watch to rival Samsung and Apple 's wearables, the first-ever smartwatch of the company is a premium timepiece in every sense of the word.For instance, it has a sleek, dome-like design that complements both casual and formal attire. Furthermore, it comes with a plethora of health-tracking features and can even measure your heart rate every second.The watch also has smart notifications and phone call support, as well as NFC for contactless payments. And given that it runs on Wear OS and is a Google wearable, it supports our beloved Play Store, where you can download a wide range of apps and watch faces directly onto your smartwatch.It's also worth noting that Google has fixed the battery life issue, and the watch should be able to last you the whole day without top-ups. When it came out, the Pixel Watch had to be charged twice a day, which made it impossible to recommend. That's why we are happy that the problem has been resolved.With its features, sleek design, and budget-friendly price tag, the Pixel Watch is the best choice if you are a Pixel user on a budget and can't afford to go for the latest and greatest Pixel Watch 3 . Therefore, we suggest not wasting time and snagging this brilliant timepiece for less today!