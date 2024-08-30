Limited-time deal cuts 45% off the Pixel Watch LTE's price, bringing it to new all-time low
Google's Pixel wearables are premium devices, meaning they pack hefty price tags. So, you're probably ready to shell out a huge amount of cash to buy a fancy smartwatch to complement your AI-powered Pixel phone.
But don't fret if you are on a budget and can't spend $499.99 on the LTE version of the latest and greatest Pixel Watch 3, as you can currently save big on the LTE variant of the OG Pixel Watch and get one on the cheap.
In a new limited-time deal, Amazon is selling the first Pixel smartwatch with LTE connectivity for a whopping 45% off, saving you $150. Thanks to this price cut, you can snatch a unit for under $180, which is just incredible. We should also note that this is a new all-time low price for this model, which is an even bigger incentive to act quickly and save on one now while the offer is still up for grabs.
There are quite a lot of lifestyle features, too. For instance, the wearable supports smart notifications, phone calls, and NFC. Since it runs on Wear OS, you'll also be able to download various apps and watch faces through Google's Play Store.
Oh, and battery life is no longer an issue, as the watch can get you through the day on one charge. When it first launched, the Pixel Watch needed a recharge twice a day, making it hard to recommend. But Google has fixed the problem.
While the OG Pixel Watch is a bit older, it still has a lot to offer. Its dome-like design gives it an elegant look, allowing it to go well with formal attire. Moreover, being a top-tier smartwatch, this fella comes with every health-tracking feature a premium timepiece should pack. It can even measure your heart rate every second.
All in all, if you're a Pixel user looking to save without missing out, the Pixel Watch with LTE is the timepiece you should get. It offers cool features, a sleek design, and a wallet-friendly price. So, tap the deal button in this article and snatch a brand-new Pixel Watch on the cheap now!
